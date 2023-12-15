Maddy Green, Suzie Bates secure series with thrilling New Zealand victory
They lost 7 for 53 in a dramatic twist but their last pair got the job done, despite Ghulam Fatima and Fatima Sana's best efforts with ball and bat
New Zealand 221 for 9 (Green 83, Bates 74, Fatima 4-47) beat Pakistan 220 (Sana 90*, Devine 3-25) by one wicket
New Zealand lost 7 for 53 in a stunning middle- and lower-order collapse, but eventually scraped home by one wicket in their chase of 221 in the second ODI against Pakistan. The victory gave New Zealand an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, after they had won the first in Queenstown by a comprehensive margin of 131 runs.
Today, placed rather comfortably at 155 for 2 in the 32nd over, they required just 66 more off the remaining 110 deliveries; but Ghulam Fatima removed Suzie Bates for 74 from 91 balls to kickstart a dramatic twist.
That broke a stand of 142 between Bates and Maddy Green, who hit 83 off 96 deliveries. Green also fell to Fatima four overs later. Both set batters were gone, but New Zealand still had six wickets in hand to get the required 49 runs from almost 15 overs. But Fatima struck in each of her next two overs as well, thus opening up New Zealand's tail.
Fatima got support from the other end, with each of Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani and Nashra Sandhu landing a late blow. Regular wickets piled on the pressure, but New Zealand's last-wicket pair soaked it all up and added 13 to take them home, with No. 9 Lea Tahuhu contributing an unbeaten 21.
Earlier, captain Fatima Sana led Pakistan from the front by hitting an undefeated 90 in their total of 220. They were 35 for 4 at one stage, before Sana resurrected their innings with back-to-back partnerships of 90 with Natalia Pervaiz, and 65 with Najiha Alvi. But almost all of New Zealand's bowlers chipped in with regular wickets, with Sophie Devine leading the way with 3 for 25.
Starting with Alvi's departure in the 47th over, Pakistan themselves lost 5 for 30, with Fran Jonas getting two of those wickets. Eventually, Pakistan's total of 220 would prove to be nearly enough but not quite.