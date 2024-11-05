Matches (21)
AUS vs PAK (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WCL 2 (2)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Nepal U19 (2)

Rhinos vs Mountaineers, 4th Match at Kwekwe, Pro50 Championship, Nov 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Kwekwe, November 05, 2024, Pro50 Championship
PrevNext
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Mountaineers FlagMountaineers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
RHINO Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bowl
MOUNT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:02
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Kwekwe Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pro50 Championship

TeamMWLDPTNRR
TUSK110021.369
ROCKS110021.296
EAGLE10100-1.296
RHINO10100-1.369
MOUNT------
Full Table