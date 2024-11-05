Matches (21)
Rhinos vs Mountaineers, 4th Match at Kwekwe, Pro50 Championship, Nov 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Kwekwe, November 05, 2024, Pro50 Championship
What will be the toss result?
RHINO Win & Bat
MOUNT Win & Bat
RHINO Win & Bowl
MOUNT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rhinos
W
L
W
L
L
Mountaineers
W
L
L
W
W
Ground time: 05:02
Match details
|Kwekwe Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5 November 2024 - day (50-over match)