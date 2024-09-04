Matches (3)
Diamonds vs Vipers, 49th Match at Leeds, RHF Trophy, Sep 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

49th Match, Leeds, September 04, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Northern Diamonds FlagNorthern Diamonds
Southern Vipers FlagSouthern Vipers
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:41
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days4 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
ND1283370.449
VP1274340.603
SES127531-0.039
SUNR126530-0.086
BLZ126527-0.183
THDER1247210.028
CS124721-0.401
WS123914-0.308
