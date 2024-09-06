Matches (11)
The Blaze vs Sparks, 53rd Match at Chesterfield, RHF Trophy, Sep 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
53rd Match, Chesterfield, September 06, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
The Blaze
W
NR
W
W
W
Sparks
L
L
W
W
L
Ground time: 02:02
Match details
|Queen's Park, Chesterfield
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|6 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
