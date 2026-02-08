Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter Final Day 4: Live - Rahul 130 helps Karnataka beat Mumbai; J&K make first semi-final

Updated: Feb 9, 2026, 10:07 AM (11 hrs ago)•Published Feb 8, 2026, 3:41 AM
Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter Final Day 4: Live - Rahul 130 helps Karnataka beat Mumbai; J&K make first semi-finalBy Shashank Kishore
The dressing room scenes
Meanwhile, the only game still in progress is Bengal v Andhra. And even that is purely academic. Sudip Gharami's 299 has all but put Bengal in the semi-final. The question is if Bengal win outright or progress on the basis of first innings lead. Andhra are 64/3 at stumps - every chance, Bengal can win this.
Karnataka into the semi-final
A vitally important 31 not out by No. 8 Vidyadhar Patil as Karnataka scale down a daunting target of 312 with four wickets in hand. R Smaran remains unbeaten on 81.
Just an hour ago, victory seemed a foregone conclusion when they lost three wickets in a rush. Then there was tension, some verbal volleys. But in the end, Patil kept his composure to seal victory. The seventh-wicket partnership was worth an unbroken 40.
Yet, the star was KL Rahul, who top scored with 130 to set things up.
Karnataka now play Uttarakhand in the semi-finals.
Agony for Gharami
History for Jammu & Kashmir
Sixty-seven years after they first featured in the Ranji Trophy, and six years after their last made the knockouts, Jammu & Kashmir scripted history by storming into their maiden semi-final with a 56-run victory over Madhya Pradesh in Indore.
At the forefront of their win was Auqib Nabi, who returned staggering match figures of 12 for 110 to seal the epochal win. Nabi, the only seamer in the top-five, took his season’s tally to 46 wickets, second behind Uttarakhand’s Mayank Mishra, who has 52. Nabi now has an incredible 97 first-class wickets since the start of the 2024-25 Ranji season.
Madhya Pradesh began the fourth day on 87 for 5, needing a further 204, but were set back in the first half hour by losing vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer. Saransh Jain, the allrounder, then kept them in the hunt by making a sprightly 64, putting on some crucial runs with Shubham Sharma and Ramveer Gurjar along the way.
However, Nabi had the last laugh as he got one to bend back in from around the stumps to go past Saransh’s defence. At 211 for 9, it seemed a matter of time. But the last-wicket pair of Aryan Pandey and Kuldeep Sen kept J&K at bay by adding 23, before Yudhvir Singh clean bowled Pandey to seal victory to joyous scenes.
The game seemed on a knife’s edge. J&K stormed back into the game after being bowled out for 194 thanks largely to Nabi’s 7 for 40, pocketing a slender 42-run lead. Then MP fought back to leave J&K reeling at 73 for 5 in the second innings, before their lower order led a jailbreak courtesy Abid Mushtaq (41) and Vanshraj Sharma (54).
Even so, at 183 for 9, MP were looking at a sub-250 target, but ended up conceding a 65-run stand for the tenth wicket, between Sunil Kumar and Yudhvir that ends up giving J&K the cushion that eventually helped pull off victory.
Karnataka collapse; thriller loading
What a turnaround since lunch where Karnataka went in needing 60 with seven wickets in hand. They were absolutely cruising this; bossing the chase. And then KL Rahul fell.
That opened the floodgates. Now, Mumbai have two more. Shreyas Gopal first, Kruthik Krishna next, superbly drawn forward in flight by Tanush Kotian, only to be beaten as Akash Anand effects an excellent stumping.
Karnataka are now 285 for 6, still needing 40.
J&K on the brink of history
Madhya Pradesh nine down as Auqib Nabi flattens Saransh Jain's stumps for 64. MP need 80 more. Nabi has 12 wickets in the match.
Is there another twist?
KL Rahul falls to Tushar Deshpande, and Mumbai have a lifeline. He can't add to his lunch time score of 130, but it's been a terrific, terrific knock. Karnataka need 59, Mumbai need six wickets. Shreyas Gopal joins R Smaran at the crease.
Rahul was looking to pull Deshpande, but the spongy bounce meant it looped off the glove - he was early into the stroke - with Jaiswal taking a superb diving catch at gully.
Gharami alert
Colleague Sreshth Shah, currently at Eden covering Italy v Scotland, has one eye here. He says, "if Gharami scores a 300 today for Bengal, he will be the first triple-centurion in the Ranji Trophy since Sarfaraz in 2020, and the second of all time for Bengal since Manoj Tiwary."
Lunch time update
Karnataka are nearly home in Mumbai. They need a further 63, with seven wickets still remaining. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 130; he has put on 146 for the fourth wicket with R Smaran, who is 60 not out. Rahul's only transgression early in the day came on 75 when he nicked behind, only to be put down by Siddesh Lad off Shardul Thakur.
In Indore, Auqib Nabi has a five-for in the second innings, to go with the seven in the first, as J&K eye history: their first-ever Ranji semi-final appearance. MP are eight down, and need a further 100 runs.
Bengal bat on as Sudip Gharami has made a magnificent 259 not out as Andhra have been ground to dust in Kalyani.
Bengal pile on the agony for Andhra
It's clear their mandate is to bat, bat and bat. And why not? They're ahead by over 200, and now have a chance to get some valuable batting practice before the semi-final. Their most-likely opponent at this stage: Jammu & Kashmir.
Who else but that man Auqib Nabi
He's put on quite a masterclass in swing bowling. Equally, he has shown to be no one-trick pony, making the older ball talk as well. What helps, of course, is he's eerily accurate.
If his 7 for 40 set the game up for J&K to pick up a massive first-innings lead, he's now swinging the game decisively in their favour in the second innings.
Shubham Sharma and Saransh Jain were just building a rearguard for Madhya Pradesh, but Nabi has now broken that with the wicket of Shubham for 32.
Madhya Pradesh 174/7, still need 117
Rahul: century and counting
Rahul's century - his 24th in first-class cricket - comes off fortuitous circumstances. He shapes to cut, but the ball from Tanush Kotian spins back in sharply to take the thinnest of inside edges and run away past the wicketkeeper to the boundary. That was yet another occasion he could've so easily chopped on. Rahul's partnership with Smaran is now worth 90. Karnataka 208/3.
He was lucky to have been reprieved on 75 earlier in the day when Siddesh Lad put down a chance off Shardul Thakur. Rahul has cashed in, still a long way to go, though
Rahul nears century
Twice in the over, Shams Mulani went close to removing KL Rahul.
First, a leading edge dropped short of the bowler. Two balls later, Rahul rocked back to cut but nearly dragged an arm-ball on to his stumps.
Neither moment seemed to have caused a flutter in his mind. Anything short has been swiftly punished — as it was later in the over, when Rahul rocked back and slapped Mulani through cover for four.
Rahul is on 97. Karnataka 200/3, the target just 125 away.
Venkatesh Iyer falls as J&K eye semis
Madhya Pradesh have lost a massive wicket early, that of Venkatesh Iyer for 17. Madhya Pradesh, resuming overnight on 87 for 5, are now 137 for 6. Saransh Jain and Shubham Sharma have put on 36, but the target is still 151 away.
Hello & welcome to Day 4
Mumbai v Karnataka is set up for a grandstand finish.
Karnataka resumed the day needing 212 runs. They’ve shaved off 44 already, but not without a setback - Karun Nair has been dismissed early, trapped plumb in front by a Shardul Thakur nip-backer.
KL Rahul, overnight on 60, has moved smoothly to 80. R Smaran, still searching for rhythm since his return from injury, has made a promising start and sits on 17.
Karnataka 157/3
Mumbai vs Karnataka on even keel; J&K dent MP
Karnataka are 113 for 2 in their chase of 325 against Mumbai at BKC. The experienced KL Rahul (60*) and Karun Nair (9*) are at the crease, with Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal gone. The ball is turning for the Mumbai spinners, and this match could go all the way on day four.
J&K had one foot in the semi-final, leaving MP 87 for 5 in pursuit of 291 in Indore. Auqib Nabi was again the start of the show, as he struck back-to-back late on the third evening. But the fact that J&K set MP that many to win was down to their lower order recusing them from 73 for 5 and taking them to 248 in the second innings.
Gharami 216* deflates Andhra
Bengal 418 for 6 after day three against Andhra. Sudip Kumar Gharami is still batting on 216, having added 100 with Habib Gandhi for the seventh wicket. Bengal's lead is now 123 on a pitch which already has plenty of footmarks from where the ball could turn and cause trouble for the batters.
Uttarakhand crush Jharkhand!
All it takes visitors Uttarakhand is three days to beat Jharkhand in the quarter-final. Uttarakhand win by an innings and six runs, as left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra takes 5 for 22 while Abhay Negi has 4 for 36. Jharkhand lose 8 for 30 in a stunning collapse.
Rahul fifty for Karnataka
KL Rahul takes just 55 balls to get to his fifty, as he and Devdutt Padikkal lay a solid platform for Karnataka in their 325 chase against Mumbai. After 19 overs, Karnataka 94 for 1, and another 231 runs away from a win.
Gharami's first 200!
On 199, Sudip Kumar Gharami pulls a short ball from Kalidindi Raju to square leg. There's confusion with Sakir Gandhi regarding going for the single, and a misfield adds to the debate. Finally, the batters settle without going for the run.
Next delivery is short again, but this time punched wide-ish of square leg. The batters push for the run, and Gharami raises his maiden first-class double century. He celebrates by pointing to his mates in the dugout, and making a throwing gesture with his right hand. It has been an epic, and a one-man show. Patience, quality and concentration from Gharami, as he brings up the milestone off 415 balls.
Jharkhand jinxed?!
Virat Singh (55), Robin Minz (0) and Kumar Kushagra (34) fall within two overs, as Jharkhand lose 3 for 0. After 29 overs, Jharkhand are 100 for 5, another 36 runs behind Uttarakhand.
Virat, Kushagra fight for Jharkhand
After finding themselves 136 runs behind Uttarakhand, Jharkhand were 14 for 2 in the second innings. Since then, though, Virat Singh (52*) and Kumar Kushagra (31*) have fought back. Jharkhand are 93 for 2 in 24 overs, and only another 43 behind. There's more than an hour of play left in Jamshedpur today, and if these two go back unbeaten, Jharkhand will have done really well to hit back.
Karnataka need 325; J&K set MP 291
Tanush Kotian is unbeaten on 48 while Tushar Deshpande contributes 47. They drag Mumbai from 258 for 7 at one stage to 377 in the second innings. The ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Kotian and Deshpande turns the game around. Shikhar Shetty takes 3 for 45 for Karnataka. Mumbai's lead is 324, and Karnataka need 325 for a place in the semi-final.
It's lower-order heroics in Indore as well. J&K, from 149 for 8, end up with 248 in their second innings. Add their 42-run first-innings lead to that, and that means MP need 291 to win. Vanshaj Sharma, from No. 8, scores 54*, while last batter Sunil Kumar gets 26. The final-wicket stand is 65. For MP, Kuldeep, Venkatesh and Gurjar share the ten wickets.
Kotian, Deshpande counterattack
The two tailenders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande have smashed 47 runs in the last six overs. That has included six fours and a six. Mumbai 334 for 8 in 91 overs. The lead is 281, and pushing towards the psychological mark of 300 as Mumbai pile up handy runs.
Make that 59 runs in seven overs. Kotian lets a tossed-up ball drop at him on a full length, and swings freely down the ground for six. Next ball, he drives a flatter delivery outside off to deep extra cover for four. Mumbai's lead is now 293.
Saurabh ends 165 stand
Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar is bowling over the wicket to right-hand batter Sumanta Gupta. Saurabh has been doing that for a while, targeting the rough outside the batter's leg stump. The wicket doesn't quite come off that way, but Sumanta looks to clip at a full ball outside leg and gets a leading edge to silly point.
Bengal 318 for 6, leading Andhra by 23 runs. Gharami on 165 not out.
J&K lead by 257 against MP
J&K's Vanshaj Sharma and last batter Sunil Kumar frustrate MP. Vanshaj takes Saransh Jain for four and six in the 58th over, before Sunil takes a boundary off Kumar Kartikeya in the 59th. Their final-wicket partnership is 32, but worth much more. It's lunch in Indore, and J&K 215 for 9, leading by 257 runs.
Kotian, Shedge key for Mumbai
It's lunch at BKC. Hosts Mumbai are finding a way through Tanush Kotian and Suryansh Shedge. Mumbai 287 for 7, leading by 234 runs against Karnataka. The two batters have added 29 after Shikhar Shetty struck twice in an over, and hold the key if Mumbai eye a lead of around 300.
Uttarakhand lead by 136; lunch in Kalyani
Abhay Negi guides Uttarakhand from No. 8. He scores 46 and takes his side 136 ahead against Jharkhand. That's a big lead, and there's a lot of time left in the game in Jamshedpur. Uttarakhand are bowled out for 371 after Jharkhand's 235, and the hosts will need something special from their batters to hit back after lunch.
Further east in Kalyani, Bengal are a touching distance away from Andhra's first-innings total of 295. Gharami is unbeaten on 157, and Sumanta is with him on 60. They had got together when Bengal were 142 behind Andhra. At lunch, the hosts are 288 for 5, and trail by just seven runs.
Shetty takes two in an over
Karnataka's left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty is makes things happen in the 75th over at BKC.
He goes over the stumps to Shams Mulani, and the batter looks to sweep with the turn. But he ends up nudging one to the keeper, who does well to move to his right and grab the ball. Three balls later, Shetty turns one away from around the wicket to Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai captain has a push at it, and gives KL Rahul a simple catch at first slip.
Mumbai 258 for 7, leading by 205 runs.
Gharami 150, Sumanta 50
Bengal up the ante.
Short ball from Kalidindi Raju in the 88th over, and Sumanta Gupta pulls for six over fine leg by swivelling in the crease. Next over, Gharami punches Tripurana Vijay for four. That shot takes Gharami to 150. He gets another boundary in the 90th over by Raju, while a sweep for single to fine leg to end the 91st over gives Sumanta fifty.
Bengal 276 for 5 in 91 overs, trailing Andhra by just 19 runs.
Suchith falls for 70
Jharkhand end a grind. A short delivery from Saurabh Shekhar around the wicket makes Jagadeesha Suchith go for the short-arm pull. But it's mistimed, and lands right into the hands of a substitute fielder placed at deep square leg. Suchith's patient innings of 70 in 172 balls ends. Uttarakhand 322 for 7, leading Jharkhand by 87 runs.
J&K's lead passes 150
Abid Mushtaq launches MP's offspinner Saransh Jain for six in the 34th over. That takes J&K's overall lead to 156. Mushtaq's sixth-wicket stand with Kanhaiya Wadhawan is now 41. J&K 114 for 5 in Indore.
Andhra feel the frustration
KV Sasikanth repeats the trick from last night: he goes around the wicket to Sudip Kumar Gharami, and goes for the short-ball plan. But this time Gharami pulls two of the short balls to fine leg for four. He ends the over with a single to push himself to 134. His partnership with Sumanta is now 84. Bengal 237 for 5, trailing by 58 runs.
Musheer falls to end 114 stand
It takes DRS for Karnataka to break through after the umpire gives Musheer Khan not out. Vidyadhar Patil bowls one on a short of a length on the sixth stump, and Musheer advances down the pitch. But he's squared up by the line, and ends up having a jab at it. Karnataka appeal for caught behind, but it's turned down. So they use a review to overturn the decision. Musheer goes for 49 to end his stand with Akash Anand at 114. Mumbai 191 for 3, and leading by 138 runs.
Gharami, Sumanta add fifty
Four byes off Kalidindi Raju in the 65th over helps Sudip Kumar Gharami and Sumanta Gupta raise the fifty stand for the sixth wicket. Bengal are chipping away towards Andhra's first-inning total of 295. Bengal 205 for 5, and 90 runs behind.
Day 3 of Ranji quarter-final
Despite it being a cliche of day three being a moving day, it's a beautiful coincidence that all four games are nicely poised. The day begins with Bengal resuming their fight in Kalyani, and Uttarakhand looking to build a big lead against Jharkhand in Jamshedpur.
