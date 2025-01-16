Matches (13)
Super Kings vs Capitals, 10th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Johannesburg, January 16, 2025, SA20
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 02:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JL du Plooy
10 M • 319 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 145.66 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 157.32 SR
K Verreynne
10 M • 278 Runs • 55.6 Avg • 160.69 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 172 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 150.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LB Williams
5 M • 9 Wkts • 9.8 Econ • 10 SR
N Burger
7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 18.75 SR
WD Parnell
6 M • 12 Wkts • 9.95 Econ • 9.5 SR
DM Dupavillon
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 17.22 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
JSK
PC
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Doug Bracewell 
Bowler
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Beuran Hendricks 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Evan Jones 
Batting Allrounder
JP King 
Allrounder
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Hardus Viljoen 
Bowler
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days16 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT32192.408
JSK22081.079
PC31170.894
DSG3116-0.650
PR2114-0.528
SEC3030-2.423
Full Table