Super Kings vs Capitals, 10th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Kings
W
W
L
W
W
Capitals
L
W
L
NR
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JSK10 M • 319 Runs • 39.88 Avg • 145.66 SR
JSK10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 157.32 SR
10 M • 278 Runs • 55.6 Avg • 160.69 SR
PC10 M • 172 Runs • 21.5 Avg • 150.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JSK5 M • 9 Wkts • 9.8 Econ • 10 SR
JSK7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 18.75 SR
6 M • 12 Wkts • 9.95 Econ • 9.5 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 17.22 SR
Squad
JSK
PC
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|16 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20 News
Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset
The defending champions have lost three in a row, leaving their hopes of a three-peat greatly diminished
Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers
Head coach Rob Walter keeps tabs from New Zealand as contenders make their cases
Fearless Lhuan-dre Pretorius grabs the spotlight in 'dream come true' innings
The 18-year-old took on some of the biggest names in South African cricket on his way to a 51-ball 97
ICC working on rule tweak to give bowlers 'more leeway on wides', says Pollock
"We need to give a little bit back to the bowlers," says the former South Africa captain who is also part of ICC's cricket committee