Capitals vs Super Kings, 24th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Capitals
W
NR
L
L
L
Super Kings
NR
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 154.67 SR
PC10 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 138.95 SR
JSK10 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 146.7 SR
JSK9 M • 227 Runs • 32.43 Avg • 125.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.58 Econ • 19.5 SR
JSK4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 10.5 SR
JSK9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 33 SR
Squad
PC
JSK
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|28 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
