Matches (31)
PAK vs WI (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)

Capitals vs Super Kings, 24th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (D/N), Centurion, January 28, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PC Win & Bat
JSK Win & Bat
PC Win & Bowl
JSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Verreynne
10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 154.67 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 138.95 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 146.7 SR
JL du Plooy
9 M • 227 Runs • 32.43 Avg • 125.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Muthusamy
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7 Econ • 16 SR
E Bosch
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.58 Econ • 19.5 SR
GC Viljoen
4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 10.5 SR
Imran Tahir
9 M • 6 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PC
JSK
Player
Role
Rilee Rossouw (c)
Top order Batter
Marques Ackerman 
Middle order Batter
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Eathan Bosch 
Bowler
Daryn Dupavillon 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Keagan Lion-Cachet 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Senuran Muthusamy 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Wayne Parnell 
Bowler
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Simmonds 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Steve Stolk 
Batter
Tiaan van Vuuren 
Allrounder
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days28 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Paarl Royals in playoffs courtesy dominant spin unit, consistent home show

But Bjorn Fortuin warns against counting chickens "too early" after setbacks of the last two seasons

Paarl Royals in playoffs courtesy dominant spin unit, consistent home show

SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

They have won just one in seven games and need three in three to qualify, but the head coach is confident

SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR761240.281
MICT742211.837
SEC84419-0.143
JSK733150.225
PC7149-0.351
DSG8158-1.706
Full Table