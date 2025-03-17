NSW face chase of 529 for spot in Sheffield Shield final

New South Wales 186 and 71 for 0 (Konstas 34*) need another 458 runs to to beat Tasmania 331 and 383 for 4 dec (Weatherald 145, Jewell 100*, Silk 65, Ward 52)

While NSW require a mammoth 458 on the last day for victory, in their favour is that the Bellerive pitch yielded 373 for 3 on Monday in the pink-ball game, so the Tasmanian attack will likely have to work hard for wickets. Konstas (34) and Nikitaras (31) have given them the perfect springboard for the day-four run chase.