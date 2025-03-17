NSW face chase of 529 for spot in Sheffield Shield final
NSW must make the second-highest Sheffield Shield total this season if they are to beat Tasmania and reach the final
New South Wales 186 and 71 for 0 (Konstas 34*) need another 458 runs to to beat Tasmania 331 and 383 for 4 dec (Weatherald 145, Jewell 100*, Silk 65, Ward 52)
New South Wales (NSW) have given themselves an outside chance in their match in Tasmania as they try to pull off a massive run chase and reach the Sheffield Shield final. With NSW needing 529 to win, Test opener Sam Konstas and Blake Nikitaras reached 71 for 0 at stumps on day three at Bellerive.
If NSW win it would be the second-highest score this Shield season, behind South Australia's 614 for 7 dec. in their current match against Queensland.
While NSW require a mammoth 458 on the last day for victory, in their favour is that the Bellerive pitch yielded 373 for 3 on Monday in the pink-ball game, so the Tasmanian attack will likely have to work hard for wickets. Konstas (34) and Nikitaras (31) have given them the perfect springboard for the day-four run chase.
In setting the target, opener Jake Weatherald top-scored for the home side with 145 and Caleb Jewell made 100 not out before Tasmania declared at 383 for 4.
Jordan Silk backed up his first-innings ton with 65 and Tim Ward contributed 52, while Tanveer Singha took 2 for 106 from 30 overs.
The NSW attack lost Jack Edwards to a knee problem in the second innings, but he will bat on Tuesday if needed.