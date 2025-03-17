Matches (5)
Stumps • Starts 3:30 AM
30th Match (D/N), Hobart, March 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
331 & 383/4d
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
(17 ov, T:529) 186 & 71/0

Day 3 - NSW need 458 runs.

Current RR: 4.17
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 44/0 (4.40)
Report

NSW face chase of 529 for spot in Sheffield Shield final

NSW must make the second-highest Sheffield Shield total this season if they are to beat Tasmania and reach the final

AAP
17-Mar-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Jake Weatherald celebrates his third century of the season, Tasmania vs New South Wales, Sheffield Shield, Hobart, March 17, 2025

Jake Weatherald celebrates his third century of the season  •  Getty Images

New South Wales 186 and 71 for 0 (Konstas 34*) need another 458 runs to to beat Tasmania 331 and 383 for 4 dec (Weatherald 145, Jewell 100*, Silk 65, Ward 52)
New South Wales (NSW) have given themselves an outside chance in their match in Tasmania as they try to pull off a massive run chase and reach the Sheffield Shield final. With NSW needing 529 to win, Test opener Sam Konstas and Blake Nikitaras reached 71 for 0 at stumps on day three at Bellerive.
If NSW win it would be the second-highest score this Shield season, behind South Australia's 614 for 7 dec. in their current match against Queensland.
While NSW require a mammoth 458 on the last day for victory, in their favour is that the Bellerive pitch yielded 373 for 3 on Monday in the pink-ball game, so the Tasmanian attack will likely have to work hard for wickets. Konstas (34) and Nikitaras (31) have given them the perfect springboard for the day-four run chase.
In setting the target, opener Jake Weatherald top-scored for the home side with 145 and Caleb Jewell made 100 not out before Tasmania declared at 383 for 4.
Jordan Silk backed up his first-innings ton with 65 and Tim Ward contributed 52, while Tanveer Singha took 2 for 106 from 30 overs.
The NSW attack lost Jack Edwards to a knee problem in the second innings, but he will bat on Tuesday if needed.
NSW Innings
Player NameRB
B Nikitaras
not out3154
SJ Konstas
not out3449
Extras(lb 5, nb 1)
Total71(0 wkts; 17 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA961251.76
QLD933336.8
NSW933335.39
WA933334.43
VIC935132.49
TAS925227.61
Full Table