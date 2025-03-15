Matches (8)
Report

Silk 94* lifts Tasmania as NSW's Shield finals hopes take a hit

Third-placed NSW needed to win to have any hope of reaching the final

AAP
15-Mar-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Jordan Silk raises his bat in his 100th Sheffield Shield match, Tasmania vs New South Wales, Sheffield Shield, Hobart, March 15, 2025

Jordan Silk raises his bat in his 100th Sheffield Shield match  •  Getty Images

Tasmania 309 for 7 (Silk 94*, Ward 64) against New South Wales
Jordan Silk struck an unbeaten 94 to give Tasmania the first-day honours in their pink-ball Sheffield Shield clash with NSW at Bellerive Oval.
Silk (94 not out off 186), Tim Ward (64 off 158), Caleb Jewell (45) and Jake Doran (39) all chipped in to lift Tasmania to 309 for 7 before rain brought the opening day to an early finish.
Third-placed NSW entered the match knowing they needed to win to have any hope of reaching the final, which will be hosted by South Australia.
The strong first-innings total by Tasmania means NSW have plenty of work ahead of them to get a positive result.
Tasmania slipped to 44 for 2 after Jake Weatherald (nine) was caught a slip and Nivethan Radhakrishnan (10) was trapped lbw by Ben Dwarshuis.
But a 65-run stand between Ward and Jewell, followed by a 82-run stand between Ward and Silk put Tasmania into a strong position.
Silk has the chance to post his 12th first-class century when play resumes on Sunday.
Tasmania sit in last spot on the table and are no hope of reaching the final.
But it's all on the line for NSW, who must beat Tasmania and then rely on second-placed Queensland failing to get a win against ladder leaders South Australia.
South Australia went to stumps on day one at a dominant 359 for 4 against Queensland, giving NSW even more incentive to turn the tables on Tasmania when play resumes.
The match also represents another opportunity for NSW opener Sam Konstas to put his name up in lights ahead of Australia's Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.
Konstas made a stunning Test debut against India in the Boxing Day Test, but his topsy-turvy form of late has been a big talking point.
The 19-year-old rebounded with an important half-century in last week's Shield draw with WA at the WACA, and his performance against Tasmania will be highly scrutinised as Australia's selectors mull over who should partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.
Tasmania Innings
Player NameRB
N Radhakrishnan
lbw1034
J Weatherald
caught915
TP Ward
caught64158
CP Jewell
caught4543
JC Silk
not out94186
BJ Webster
bowled1527
JR Doran
caught3956
AP O'Connor
caught1525
MP Kuhnemann
not out02
Extras(b 7, lb 6, nb 5)
Total309(7 wkts; 90.1 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA961251.76
QLD933336.8
NSW933335.39
WA933334.43
VIC935132.49
TAS925227.61
Full Table