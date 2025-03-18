Kuhnemann five trumps Konstas' 68 as Tasmania trounce NSW

Tasmania 331 and 383 for 4 dec (Weatherald 145, Jewell 100*, Silk 65, Ward 52) beat New South Wales 186 and 202 (Konstas 68, Nikitaras 51, Kuhnemann 5-49) by 326 runs

New South Wales' dreams of securing a spot in the Sheffield Shield final have been crushed by a superb five wicket haul from Tasmania spinner Matthew Kuhnemann

The Blues began day four in Hobart at 71 for 0, chasing 529 for an unlikely victory and a spot in next week's decider against South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval and that total soon swelled to 112 for 0 thanks to half-centuries from Sam Konstas and Blake Nikitaras

But seamer Gabe Bell struck twice in the same over around an hour after the resumption to break the promising opening partnership and then dispatch the in-form Kurtis Patterson without scoring.

NSW's innings never got going again after that, with the visitors all out for 202 just after 6.30pm local in the day-night fixture, 327 runs short of their target.

Test spinner Kuhnemann was chief destroyer after Bell's early efforts, removing of his fellow Sri Lanka tourist Konstas to begin his eighth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Konstas (68) did his best to provide resistance with a second half-century since being overlooked for game time on the Test tour of Sri Lanka. The teenager showed off his creative side, reverse-scooping Bell to the boundary for four but was out only three overs later.

Sam Konstas played a reverse ramp on his way to scoring 68 • Getty Images

Bell was again at the centre of the action to remove Konstas, having earlier enticed Nikitaras into edging to flying wicketkeeper Jake Doran. Konstas holed out to Bell on the boundary rope at deep mid-wicket trying to slog sweep Kuhnemann, but still finished as the innings' top scorer.

Bowling allrounder Sean Abbott was the only batter to provide any resistance after that as Kuhnemann wreaked havoc.

Kuhnemann decimated the NSW middle-order, clean bowling Josh Philippe through the gate before Ollie Davies skied him to Tim Ward.