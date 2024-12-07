Fraser-McGurk fireworks, McAndrew strikes put SA on top

Tasmania 96 for 4 (Radhakrishnan 43, Scott 2-19) trail South Australia 398 for 6 dec (Sangha 151, Hunt 136, Meredith 4-95) by 302 runs

South Australia have overcome a frustratingly long rain delay to strike four late daggers on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania at Bellerive Oval.

SA opener Henry Hunt was all class on Friday when he made an unbeaten 136 to guide the Redbacks to 329 for 3 by stumps in Hobart.

But long periods of rain meant play didn't resume on Saturday until after 3pm AEDT. South Australia added 69 runs in the space of 12 overs before declaring at 398 for 6.

Tasmania went to stumps on day two in all sorts of trouble at 96 for 4, with Nivethan Radhakrishnan (43), Jake Weatherald (12), Jordan Silk (18) and Tim Ward (7) already sent packing.

With just two days remaining, South Australia have the chance to enforce the follow-on if they can rattle through Tasmania's middle and lower order quickly on Sunday.

Day one was dominated by South Australia as opener Hunt and Jason Sangha (151) combined for a 300-run partnership.

The lengthy rain delay on day two meant South Australia needed to up the ante when play finally resumed in the afternoon.

Hunt was caught behind without adding to his overnight score, but Jake Fraser-McGurk (43 off 37) and Jake Lehmann (24 not out off 25 balls) batted like it was a one-dayer to add some handy quick runs before the declaration.

Tasmania moved to a solid 45 without loss in reply before Weatherald chopped Liam Scott (2-19) on to his stumps.