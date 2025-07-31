Matches (13)
MAK vs AMSKS, Final at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 31 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Final, Kabul, July 31, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
(12.4/20 ov, T:122) 124/2
AMSKS won by 8 wickets (with 44 balls remaining)
Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Mis Ainak Knights • 121/10(16.2 overs)
48 (21)
4/21 (3.2)
14 (10)
3/21 (4)
Amo Sharks • 124/2(12.4 overs)
50* (34)
1/12 (2)
35 (23)
1/34 (4)
12.4
6
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
12.3
1
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
12.2
2
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 2 runs
12.1
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
end of over 1213 runs
AMSKS: 114/2CRR: 9.50 • RRR: 1.00
Mohammad Ishaq18 (11b 1x4 1x6)
Hassan Eisakhil47 (32b 5x4 1x6)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-34-1
Farmanullah 3-0-21-0
11.6
1
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
11.5
6
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
11.4
4
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, FOUR runs
11.3
1
Mujeeb to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
11.2
•
Mujeeb to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
11.1
1
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
end of over 116 runs
AMSKS: 101/2CRR: 9.18 • RRR: 2.33
Mohammad Ishaq6 (7b)
Hassan Eisakhil46 (30b 5x4 1x6)
Farmanullah 3-0-21-0
Khalil Gurbaz 2-0-12-1
10.6
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
10.5
1
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
10.4
2
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 2 runs
10.3
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
10.2
1
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
10.1
•
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
end of over 109 runs
AMSKS: 95/2CRR: 9.50 • RRR: 2.70
Hassan Eisakhil42 (26b 5x4 1x6)
Mohammad Ishaq4 (5b)
Khalil Gurbaz 2-0-12-1
Farmanullah 2-0-15-0
9.6
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
9.5
•
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
9.4
4
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, FOUR runs
9.3
•
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Amo Sharks, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
|Match days
|31 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|MAK Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
AMSKS Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|11
|6
|not out
|50
|34
|stumped
|35
|23
|not out
|25
|13
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 2)
|Total
|124(2 wkts; 12.4 ovs)
