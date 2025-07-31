Matches (13)
MAK vs AMSKS, Final at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final, Kabul, July 31, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Mis Ainak Knights FlagMis Ainak Knights
121
Amo Sharks FlagAmo Sharks
(12.4/20 ov, T:122) 124/2

AMSKS won by 8 wickets (with 44 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
Abdullah
, AMSKS
3/21
abdullah
Player Of The Series
255 runs • 7 wkts
karim-janat
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Mis Ainak Knights 121/10(16.2 overs)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
48 (21)
Azmatullah Omarzai
4/21 (3.2)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
14 (10)
Abdullah
3/21 (4)
Amo Sharks 124/2(12.4 overs)
Hassan Eisakhil
50* (34)
Khalil Gurbaz
1/12 (2)
Noor ul Rahman
35 (23)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
1/34 (4)
12.4
6
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
12.3
1
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
12.2
2
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 2 runs
12.1
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
end of over 1213 runs
AMSKS: 114/2CRR: 9.50 RRR: 1.00
Mohammad Ishaq18 (11b 1x4 1x6)
Hassan Eisakhil47 (32b 5x4 1x6)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-34-1
Farmanullah 3-0-21-0
11.6
1
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
11.5
6
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, SIX runs
11.4
4
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, FOUR runs
11.3
1
Mujeeb to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
11.2
Mujeeb to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
11.1
1
Mujeeb to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
end of over 116 runs
AMSKS: 101/2CRR: 9.18 RRR: 2.33
Mohammad Ishaq6 (7b)
Hassan Eisakhil46 (30b 5x4 1x6)
Farmanullah 3-0-21-0
Khalil Gurbaz 2-0-12-1
10.6
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
10.5
1
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
10.4
2
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 2 runs
10.3
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Ishaq, 1 run
10.2
1
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
10.1
Farmanullah to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
end of over 109 runs
AMSKS: 95/2CRR: 9.50 RRR: 2.70
Hassan Eisakhil42 (26b 5x4 1x6)
Mohammad Ishaq4 (5b)
Khalil Gurbaz 2-0-12-1
Farmanullah 2-0-15-0
9.6
1
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, 1 run
9.5
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
9.4
4
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, FOUR runs
9.3
Khalil Gurbaz to Hassan Eisakhil, no run
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossAmo Sharks, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Amo Sharks
Abdullah
Player Of The Series
Boost-dfd
Karim Janat
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
Match days31 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
MAK Player Replacement
Substitute
Khalil Gurbaz
in
Sohail Khan Zurmati
 out (1st innings, 20 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
AMSKS Innings
Player NameRB
Imran
bowled116
Hassan Eisakhil
not out5034
Noor ul Rahman
stumped3523
Mohammad Ishaq
not out2513
Extras(lb 1, w 2)
Total124(2 wkts; 12.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AMSKS862120.872
MAK853100.314
BDD8448-0.004
BEAD8356-0.811
SGT8264-0.407
Full Table