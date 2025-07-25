Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)
BEAD vs SGT, 12th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 25 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
12th Match, Kabul, July 25, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
177/7
(20 ov, T:178) 178/6
SGT won by 4 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
BEAD Win & Bat
51%
SGT Win & Bat
31%
BEAD Win & Bowl
9%
SGT Win & Bowl
9%
538 votes
Nijat Masood has broken the record for playing the most T20s (19) for BEAD, going past Ikram Alikhil
Sediqullah Atal has become the top scorer for BEAD in T20s with 617 runs, going past Javed Ahmadi's 565
Match centreScores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Band-e-Amir Dragons • 177/7(20 overs)
55 (38)
2/38 (4)
39 (23)
2/20 (2)
Speen Ghar Tigers • 178/6(20 overs)
63 (44)
2/10 (4)
47* (26)
2/41 (4)
end of over 2015 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 178/6CRR: 8.90
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai47 (26b 1x4 5x6)
Ismat Alam1 (1b)
Lalbaz Sinzai 4-0-41-2
Nijat Masood 4-0-53-0
19.6
6
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, SIX runs
19.5
•
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
19.4
1
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ismat Alam, 1 run
19.3
W
Lalbaz Sinzai to Rashid Khan, OUT
Rashid Khan c Nangeyalia Kharote b Lalbaz Sinzai 12 (7b 2x4 0x6 10m) SR: 171.42
19.2
1
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
19.2
1w
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 wide
19.1
6
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, SIX runs
end of over 1912 runs
SGT: 163/5CRR: 8.57 • RRR: 15.00
Rashid Khan12 (6b 2x4)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai34 (22b 1x4 3x6)
Nijat Masood 4-0-53-0
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-23-1
18.6
4
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Nijat Masood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
18.4
1
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, 1 run
18.3
4
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, FOUR runs
18.2
•
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, no run
18.1
2
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, 2 runs
end of over 186 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 151/5CRR: 8.38 • RRR: 13.50
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai33 (21b 1x4 3x6)
Rashid Khan1 (1b)
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-23-1
Nangeyalia Kharote 3-0-31-0
17.6
2
Gulbadin to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 2 runs
17.5
1
Gulbadin to Rashid Khan, 1 run
17.4
W
Gulbadin to Darwish Rasooli, OUT
Darwish Rasooli c Sediqullah Atal b Gulbadin Naib 63 (44b 4x4 3x6 77m) SR: 143.18
17.3
•
Gulbadin to Darwish Rasooli, no run
17.2
2
Gulbadin to Darwish Rasooli, 2 runs
17.1
1
Gulbadin to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
end of over 1715 runs
SGT: 145/4CRR: 8.52 • RRR: 11.00
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai30 (19b 1x4 3x6)
Darwish Rasooli61 (41b 4x4 3x6)
Nangeyalia Kharote 3-0-31-0
Nijat Masood 3-0-41-0
16.6
1
Nangeyalia Kharote to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Band-e-Amir Dragons, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|25 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|SGT Player Replacement
Substitute:
|BEAD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Speen Ghar Tigers 2, Band-e-Amir Dragons 0
SGT Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|2
|bowled
|37
|26
|lbw
|5
|8
|caught
|63
|44
|caught
|6
|6
|not out
|47
|26
|caught
|12
|7
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 6)
|Total
|178(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>