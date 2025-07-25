Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)

BEAD vs SGT, 12th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
12th Match, Kabul, July 25, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
PrevNext
Band-e-Amir Dragons FlagBand-e-Amir Dragons

#4

177/7
Speen Ghar Tigers FlagSpeen Ghar Tigers

#5

(20 ov, T:178) 178/6

SGT won by 4 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
63 (44)
darwish-rasooli
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
BEAD Win & Bat
51%
SGT Win & Bat
31%
BEAD Win & Bowl
9%
SGT Win & Bowl
9%
538 votes
19

Nijat Masood has broken the record for playing the most T20s (19) for BEAD, going past Ikram Alikhil

617

Sediqullah Atal has become the top scorer for BEAD in T20s with 617 runs, going past Javed Ahmadi's 565

Match centre 
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Band-e-Amir Dragons 177/7(20 overs)
Sediqullah Atal
55 (38)
Zahir Khan
2/38 (4)
Rahmanullah
39 (23)
Ismat Alam
2/20 (2)
Speen Ghar Tigers 178/6(20 overs)
Darwish Rasooli
63 (44)
AM Ghazanfar
2/10 (4)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
47* (26)
Lalbaz Sinzai
2/41 (4)
View full scorecard
end of over 2015 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 178/6CRR: 8.90 
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai47 (26b 1x4 5x6)
Ismat Alam1 (1b)
Lalbaz Sinzai 4-0-41-2
Nijat Masood 4-0-53-0
19.6
6
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, SIX runs
19.5
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, no run
19.4
1
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ismat Alam, 1 run
19.3
W
Lalbaz Sinzai to Rashid Khan, OUT
Rashid Khan c Nangeyalia Kharote b Lalbaz Sinzai 12 (7b 2x4 0x6 10m) SR: 171.42
19.2
1
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
19.2
1w
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 wide
19.1
6
Lalbaz Sinzai to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, SIX runs
end of over 1912 runs
SGT: 163/5CRR: 8.57 RRR: 15.00
Rashid Khan12 (6b 2x4)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai34 (22b 1x4 3x6)
Nijat Masood 4-0-53-0
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-23-1
18.6
4
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Nijat Masood to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
18.4
1
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, 1 run
18.3
4
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, FOUR runs
18.2
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, no run
18.1
2
Nijat Masood to Rashid Khan, 2 runs
end of over 186 runs • 1 wicket
SGT: 151/5CRR: 8.38 RRR: 13.50
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai33 (21b 1x4 3x6)
Rashid Khan1 (1b)
Gulbadin Naib 3-0-23-1
Nangeyalia Kharote 3-0-31-0
17.6
2
Gulbadin to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 2 runs
17.5
1
Gulbadin to Rashid Khan, 1 run
17.4
W
Gulbadin to Darwish Rasooli, OUT
Darwish Rasooli c Sediqullah Atal b Gulbadin Naib 63 (44b 4x4 3x6 77m) SR: 143.18
17.3
Gulbadin to Darwish Rasooli, no run
17.2
2
Gulbadin to Darwish Rasooli, 2 runs
17.1
1
Gulbadin to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
end of over 1715 runs
SGT: 145/4CRR: 8.52 RRR: 11.00
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai30 (19b 1x4 3x6)
Darwish Rasooli61 (41b 4x4 3x6)
Nangeyalia Kharote 3-0-31-0
Nijat Masood 3-0-41-0
16.6
1
Nangeyalia Kharote to Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossBand-e-Amir Dragons, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Speen-Tigers
Darwish Rasooli
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days25 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
SGT Player Replacement
Substitute
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
in
Mohammad Ibrahim
 out (2nd innings, 11.5 ov)
BEAD Player Replacement
Substitute
Izharulhaq Naveed
in
Rahmanullah
 out (2nd innings)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
PointsSpeen Ghar Tigers 2, Band-e-Amir Dragons 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SGT Innings
Player NameRB
Hazratullah Zazai
bowled02
Zubaid Akbari
bowled3726
Rahmat Shah
lbw58
Darwish Rasooli
caught6344
Ikram Alikhil
caught66
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
not out4726
Rashid Khan
caught127
Ismat Alam
not out11
Extras(lb 1, w 6)
Total178(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MAK64280.231
BDD53260.729
AMSKS5326-0.084
BEAD52340.054
SGT5142-0.944
Full Table