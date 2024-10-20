Bangladesh look to begin post-Shakib era on winning note

Big picture: A new era for Bangladesh

Instead of a legend's goodbye, the Dhaka Test will now be Bangladesh's first Test in the post- Shakib Al Hasan era, after the government advised Shakib not to come to the country, due to security reasons. Bangladesh are also dealing with a change of head coach, as the BCB has sacked Chandika Hathurusinghe and swiftly appointed Phil Simmons

South Africa, meanwhile, are quietly preparing for their first Test in Bangladesh in nine years. To counter their lack of experience in Bangladesh, the visitors are reportedly spending long hours in the nets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are the only survivors from their last tour of Bangladesh, when rain forced both Tests to be drawn. Bavuma will miss the first Test due to an elbow injury, which means Aiden Markram leads the side. South Africa are likely to have at least one debutant in their top four to replace Bavuma. The T20 star Dewald Brevis could be the one stepping up.

South Africa's batting will largely depend on Markram and his opening partner Tony de Zorzi, while David Briedingham and Tristan Stubbs have to handle the middle order. The experienced Keshav Maharaj leads the bowling attack, while Rabada could be required to do mostly holding jobs if the Dhaka pitch's last rating is anything to go by.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee called it "probably the worst pitch" he had ever seen, after the spinners completely dominated proceedings last December.

Bangladesh already have three frontline spinners, before adding left-arm spinner Hasan Murad in place of Shakib. At least three are likely to feature in Dhaka, which could leave them with the dilemma whether to play four or five bowlers. There is no obvious replacement for Shakib of course, but Bangladesh will be hoping they can settle on a balanced XI soon.

Form guide

Bangladesh LLWWL (last five Tests, most recent first)

South Africa WDLLL

In the spotlight: Hasan Mahmud and David Bedingham

Hasan Mahmud has made a promising start to his Test career. The slim medium-pacer bowls a mean line and length on a dime outside offstump. Debuting earlier this year, Mahmud has already taken five-wicket hauls in Pakistan and India. His 20 wickets in five Tests is easily the best start by a Bangladesh fast bowler. A home Test is always a challenge, particularly at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, but Mahmud's discipline will come in handy.

Fresh off a strong county season for Durham, David Bedingham has a new challenge in front of him: playing in the sub-continent for the first time. That means the stylish middle-order batter will be up against skillful spinners. It could be an important tour for the 30-year-old who has only six Tests under his belt.

A lot of South Africa's batting will depend on Aiden Markram and his opening partner Tony de Zorzi • AFP/Getty Images

Team news: Brevis could debut; Bangladesh mull five bowlers

Playing five specialist bowlers would mean Bangladesh promoting Mehidy Hasan Miraz to No 5. The other option would be to leave out one of the pacers, and bringing in Jaker Ali to debut in the middle-order.

Bangladesh XI (probable): 1 Zakir Hasan, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Nayeem Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Temba Bavuma's injury could mean that Dewald Brevis debuts at No 4. South Africa have pace options, but the left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy could replace the injured Nandre Burger.

South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Senuran Muthusamy, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Dane Piedt

Pitch and conditions: Has the Dhaka pitch improved?

The ICC rated the Dhaka pitch unsatisfactory in its previous Test in December last year, and it remains to be seen if the curator Gamini Silva has put in the work in the last ten months. There's some rain in the forecast from the third day.

Stats and trivia

Bangladesh are yet to beat South Africa and India in Tests.

South Africa have lost 10 of their last 13 Tests in the sub-continent, drawing the other three.

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are the only survivors from South Africa's last tour of Bangladesh.

Quotes

"We are not thinking of the outside noise. We are focused on the match. We haven't won against South Africa before so this is a great opportunity given our team and that the fact that we playing at home."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the distractions facing the team ahead of the Dhaka Test.

"We have been here now for a few days and, nice and hot and sweaty for us. That's been nice to get used to that again. conditions-wise, it's pretty much what we've expected and the facilities have been really good. the hotel's been great. People have been really accommodating towards us. So, we enjoyed our, first few days here and from the cricket side of things."