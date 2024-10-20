Matches (31)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Nepal vs USA (2)
Spring Challenge (1)
1st Test, Mirpur, October 21 - 25, 2024, South Africa tour of Bangladesh
Prev
Next
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Preview

Bangladesh look to begin post-Shakib era on winning note

South Africa, meanwhile, are quietly preparing for their first Test in Bangladesh in nine years

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
20-Oct-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh's star on the first morning, India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Chennai, September 19, 2024

Bangladesh will be expecting big things from Hasan Mahmud  •  Associated Press

Big picture: A new era for Bangladesh

Instead of a legend's goodbye, the Dhaka Test will now be Bangladesh's first Test in the post-Shakib Al Hasan era, after the government advised Shakib not to come to the country, due to security reasons. Bangladesh are also dealing with a change of head coach, as the BCB has sacked Chandika Hathurusinghe and swiftly appointed Phil Simmons.
South Africa, meanwhile, are quietly preparing for their first Test in Bangladesh in nine years. To counter their lack of experience in Bangladesh, the visitors are reportedly spending long hours in the nets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.
Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are the only survivors from their last tour of Bangladesh, when rain forced both Tests to be drawn. Bavuma will miss the first Test due to an elbow injury, which means Aiden Markram leads the side. South Africa are likely to have at least one debutant in their top four to replace Bavuma. The T20 star Dewald Brevis could be the one stepping up.
South Africa's batting will largely depend on Markram and his opening partner Tony de Zorzi, while David Briedingham and Tristan Stubbs have to handle the middle order. The experienced Keshav Maharaj leads the bowling attack, while Rabada could be required to do mostly holding jobs if the Dhaka pitch's last rating is anything to go by.
New Zealand captain Tim Southee called it "probably the worst pitch" he had ever seen, after the spinners completely dominated proceedings last December.
Bangladesh already have three frontline spinners, before adding left-arm spinner Hasan Murad in place of Shakib. At least three are likely to feature in Dhaka, which could leave them with the dilemma whether to play four or five bowlers. There is no obvious replacement for Shakib of course, but Bangladesh will be hoping they can settle on a balanced XI soon.

Form guide

Bangladesh LLWWL (last five Tests, most recent first)
South Africa WDLLL

In the spotlight: Hasan Mahmud and David Bedingham

Hasan Mahmud has made a promising start to his Test career. The slim medium-pacer bowls a mean line and length on a dime outside offstump. Debuting earlier this year, Mahmud has already taken five-wicket hauls in Pakistan and India. His 20 wickets in five Tests is easily the best start by a Bangladesh fast bowler. A home Test is always a challenge, particularly at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, but Mahmud's discipline will come in handy.
Fresh off a strong county season for Durham, David Bedingham has a new challenge in front of him: playing in the sub-continent for the first time. That means the stylish middle-order batter will be up against skillful spinners. It could be an important tour for the 30-year-old who has only six Tests under his belt.

Team news: Brevis could debut; Bangladesh mull five bowlers

Playing five specialist bowlers would mean Bangladesh promoting Mehidy Hasan Miraz to No 5. The other option would be to leave out one of the pacers, and bringing in Jaker Ali to debut in the middle-order.
Bangladesh XI (probable): 1 Zakir Hasan, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Litton Das (wk), 8 Nayeem Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Hasan Mahmud
Temba Bavuma's injury could mean that Dewald Brevis debuts at No 4. South Africa have pace options, but the left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy could replace the injured Nandre Burger.
South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Senuran Muthusamy, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Dane Piedt

Pitch and conditions: Has the Dhaka pitch improved?

The ICC rated the Dhaka pitch unsatisfactory in its previous Test in December last year, and it remains to be seen if the curator Gamini Silva has put in the work in the last ten months. There's some rain in the forecast from the third day.

Stats and trivia

  • Bangladesh are yet to beat South Africa and India in Tests.
  • South Africa have lost 10 of their last 13 Tests in the sub-continent, drawing the other three.
  • Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are the only survivors from South Africa's last tour of Bangladesh.

    • Quotes

    "We are not thinking of the outside noise. We are focused on the match. We haven't won against South Africa before so this is a great opportunity given our team and that the fact that we playing at home."
    Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the distractions facing the team ahead of the Dhaka Test.
    "We have been here now for a few days and, nice and hot and sweaty for us. That's been nice to get used to that again. conditions-wise, it's pretty much what we've expected and the facilities have been really good. the hotel's been great. People have been really accommodating towards us. So, we enjoyed our, first few days here and from the cricket side of things."
    South Africa captain Aiden Markram on their preparation period in Bangladesh ahead of the Dhaka Test.
    BangladeshSouth AfricaBangladesh vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of BangladeshICC World Test Championship

    Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

    Match Coverage
    All Match News

    Bangladesh look to begin post-Shakib era on winning note

    South Africa, meanwhile, are quietly preparing for their first Test in Bangladesh in nine years

    Bangladesh look to begin post-Shakib era on winning note

    Shakib absence 'unfortunate', but Shanto wants Bangladesh to focus on cricket

    The Bangladesh captain hopes Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be able to perform the role Shakib did for Bangladesh

    Shakib absence 'unfortunate', but Shanto wants Bangladesh to focus on cricket

    Amid the drama, new coach Simmons wants Bangladesh to 'focus on the cricket'

    Simmons hopes the players can "leave out the confusion" as they prep for the upcoming Tests against South Africa

    Amid the drama, new coach Simmons wants Bangladesh to 'focus on the cricket'

    Shakib 'unavailable' for first SA Test, Murad called in as replacement

    It could be the end of his Test career as the Dhaka Test against South Africa was supposed to be his farewell game

    Shakib 'unavailable' for first SA Test, Murad called in as replacement

    Bavuma ruled out of first Test in Bangladesh

    Dewald Brevis and Lungi Ngidi have been called up; Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the first Test

    Bavuma ruled out of first Test in Bangladesh
    AskESPNcricinfo Logo
    Instant answers to T20 questions
    Ask a question

    ICC World Test Championship

    TeamMWLDPTPCT
    IND128319868.06
    AUS128319062.50
    SL95406055.56
    NZ94504844.44
    ENG189819343.06
    SA62312838.89
    BAN83503334.38
    PAK93602825.93
    WI91622018.52
    Full Table