Amid the drama, new coach Simmons wants Bangladesh to 'focus on the cricket'

A lot is happening in Bangladesh cricket at the moment, but new head coach Phil Simmons wants the focus to be firmly on the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

When Simmons attended Bangladesh's training session at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday, protests for and against Shakib were on. All this, two days out from the first Test.

"[Keeping distractions away from the players] is a big part of our job over the next few days, to make sure the focus is on the cricket, and not on the outside of cricket," Simmons said. "We can control how we prepare for Monday, that's how we are trying to get the team to focus.

"The good thing is we have a very important Test match to prepare for. We win the next few Tests, and we are in contention for the [WTC] final. My first port of call is cricket and about getting the squad ready for Monday. The last two days [of training] have been brilliant. We have tried to leave out the confusion that's around the cricket, and concentrate on preparing for Monday."

Simmons comes in with vast coaching experience, having worked with Zimbabwe, Ireland, West Indies, Afghanistan and PNG as well as several T20 franchises in the last 20 years. He was one of the candidates interviewed for the Bangladesh job in 2017 - to fill the role left vacant by Hathurusinghe - but was not selected.

"All these experiences [with other teams] will help me in the next few days to get me ready for Monday," Simmons said. "Afghanistan helped me with the language barrier sometimes. Ireland helped me with developing young players. It all comes in [handy] at the end of the day. I have to use all those experiences in this assignment.

"Conversation with the captain [ Najmul Hossain Shanto ] has been about his thoughts on players and direction he wants to take the team. It was also about what we do before Monday. It is generally about how we go into the first Test match. As we get to know each other, there will be more discussions about ODIs etc. Now it is about Test cricket, and what we are going to do in these two matches."

Shakib Al Hasan's fans show their support for the cricketer outside the Shere Bangla Stadium • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Simmons said he took more interest in the role after Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan and was particularly impressed by the youngsters in the side.

"The interest comes from seeing the quality of the young players. They handled themselves well against Pakistan," he said. "They didn't do well in the T20Is against India but they played against the best T20 team in the world, so you have things to take out of there. It all added up to an assignment, which I enjoyed. One, [there are] young players to develop. Two, there's Tests and ODIs involved. It wasn't a hard decision [to take the job]."

He believes Bangladesh have a good chance to beat South Africa, who haven't won a Test series in the subcontinent in the last ten years, but was wary of taking them lightly.