South Africa bowl first against unchanged India; Ngidi replaces Shamsi for Guwahati contest

File photo: Both rain and Lungi Ngidi could have a role to play in the second T20I • BCCI

Toss South Africa opt to bowl v India

In front of a sold-out Guwahati crowd at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and, expectedly, chose to bowl against Rohit Sharma's India. South Africa made one change, adding an extra pacer to their attack with right-arm seamer Lungi Ngidi replacing left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi. India remain unchanged from their eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rohit said that getting to humid Guwahati a few days early has helped the home side acclimatise. He also said that the top order will have to be cautious early on while describing the pitch as "sticky." He also expected humidity to be a factor.

Bavuma said that he hoped this surface would be "friendlier" for their batters after they were restricted to only 106 in the first T20I. Ngidi's addition to the XI means that South Africa go in with the lone spinner in left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj. However, both Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs can offer support with their part-time offspin.

India enter the contest with a 1-0 series lead and are aiming to seal their maiden T20I series win against South Africa at home. The visitors would be looking to take the series to Indore for Tuesday's decider with a win at a ground where India have never tasted success in T20Is.

Both teams will keep an eye out for rain, though, which is expected later in the evening. The last time a T20I was scheduled here - against Sri Lanka in 2020 - the match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 R Ashwin, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.