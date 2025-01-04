Rickelton double-century, Verreynne fifty propel SA to 429 by second afternoon

South Africa 429 for 5 (Rickelton 213*, Verreynne 74*, Abbas 2-70) vs Pakistan

Ryan Rickelton became the first South Africa batter in eight years to score a Test double hundred, as South Africa tightened their grip on the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. In a session that saw Kyle Verreynne score a half-century - the pair added another three-figure partnership as well - lunch was called with South Africa 429 for 5.

Pakistan began the session with some promise, taking the new ball immediately and striking within four overs, when Mohammad Abbas tempted David Bedingham into a push outside off stump and induced an outside edge. It gave Pakistan a lift, but Rickelton merely carried on with the discipline that saw him go in overnight unbeaten on 176. He cautious against the length deliveries, and dismissive of everything else.

Verreynne, meanwhile, was less discerning in his shot selection, a hook over deep backward square off Abbas revealing his intentions. It was a shot that defined the session for him; he picked up another two sixes off Aamer Jamal in the final over before lunch the same way. When Shan Masood put in three fielders close in at cover, Verreynne still found a way to pierce them through that region against Mir Hamza, whose attempts to induce cover drives were successful, although not in the way he had hoped.

At the other end, Rickelton got to his double hundred with a punch through the off side, haring off halfway down the fielding in celebration. But the highlights all belonged to Verreynne, who greeted Salman Ali Agha's arrival to the crease with a reverse sweep for four off the second ball, and another one to finish the over off.