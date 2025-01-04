Matches (4)
2nd Test, Cape Town, January 03 - 07, 2025, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(131.3 ov) 557/6
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Day 2 - Session 2: South Africa chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.23
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 38.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 81/0 (8.10)
Report

Rickelton double-century, Verreynne fifty propel SA to 429 by second afternoon

Pakistan struck early when Mohammad Abbas got David Bedingham, but the session belonged to SA

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
04-Jan-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Ryan Rickelton completed his maiden Test double-hundred in 266 balls, South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Cape Town, 2nd day, January 4, 2025

Ryan Rickelton completed his maiden Test double-hundred in 266 balls  •  AFP/Getty Images

South Africa 429 for 5 (Rickelton 213*, Verreynne 74*, Abbas 2-70) vs Pakistan
Ryan Rickelton became the first South Africa batter in eight years to score a Test double hundred, as South Africa tightened their grip on the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. In a session that saw Kyle Verreynne score a half-century - the pair added another three-figure partnership as well - lunch was called with South Africa 429 for 5.
Pakistan began the session with some promise, taking the new ball immediately and striking within four overs, when Mohammad Abbas tempted David Bedingham into a push outside off stump and induced an outside edge. It gave Pakistan a lift, but Rickelton merely carried on with the discipline that saw him go in overnight unbeaten on 176. He cautious against the length deliveries, and dismissive of everything else.
Verreynne, meanwhile, was less discerning in his shot selection, a hook over deep backward square off Abbas revealing his intentions. It was a shot that defined the session for him; he picked up another two sixes off Aamer Jamal in the final over before lunch the same way. When Shan Masood put in three fielders close in at cover, Verreynne still found a way to pierce them through that region against Mir Hamza, whose attempts to induce cover drives were successful, although not in the way he had hoped.
At the other end, Rickelton got to his double hundred with a punch through the off side, haring off halfway down the fielding in celebration. But the highlights all belonged to Verreynne, who greeted Salman Ali Agha's arrival to the crease with a reverse sweep for four off the second ball, and another one to finish the over off.
An edge through an empty slip cordon brought up Verreynne's half-century as the wheels started to come off for Pakistan. Verreynne even took down Jamal for 17 in the penultimate over. It wasn't quite declaration bowling, but Pakistan are getting there.
Ryan RickeltonKyle VerreynnePakistanSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs PakistanPakistan tour of South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA117318866.67
AUS16104211861.46
IND1897211452.78
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK114704030.30
WI112723224.24
Full Table