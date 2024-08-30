Matches (16)
CPL 2024 (2)
PAK vs BAN (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
WCPL (1)
Live
2nd Test, Lord's, August 29 - September 02, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
427
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(22.3 ov) 87/5

Day 2 - Session 2: Sri Lanka trail by 340 runs.

Current RR: 3.86
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 50.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 42/2 (4.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Gus Atkinson's maiden century drives England to 427

Two early wickets dent Sri Lanka's hopes further after another off-colour session

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
30-Aug-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Gus Atkinson reached his hundred in 103 balls, England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Lord's, 2nd day, August 30, 2024

Gus Atkinson reached his hundred in 103 balls  •  Getty Images

Lunch Sri Lanka 32 for 2 (Nissanka 10*) trail England 427 (Root 143, Atkinson 118, Asitha 5-102) by 395 runs
Gus Atkinson strode through to a magnificent maiden Test century, to land a clean sweep of Lord's honours-board entries in only his fifth England appearance, as Sri Lanka endured another of their off-colour sessions to surrender the initiative in the second Test.
An honourable exception was Asitha Fernando, who wrapped up a personally gutsy display with his own honours-board entry of 5 for 102. However, England still converted a promising overnight position of 358 for 7 into a dominant 427 all out shortly after noon, before Chris Woakes and Olly Stone each struck with the new ball to leave Sri Lanka wobbling on a lunch-time score of 32 for 2.
The day's first hour was all about Atkinson, who displayed no nerves whatsoever as he converted his overnight 74 to a mighty 118 from 115 balls. It was his maiden first-class hundred, and the first by a designated England No.8 or lower since Stuart Broad's 169 on this same ground against Pakistan in 2010.
As had also been the case on the second morning of the Old Trafford Test, Sri Lanka's intensity was visibly lacking with the contest seemingly on the line, and Atkinson cashed in from the get-go in an eventful opening over. Armed with a ball that was only eight overs old, Lahiru Kumara served up a leg-sided long-hop that Atkinson flicked for a first-ball four, then overcompensated to be drilled through the covers next ball.
Kumara did then strike the pads and extract an lbw verdict from umpire Paul Reiffel, but the collective groan of the Lord's crowd quickly turned to cheers as Atkinson's review showed the ball to be missing leg. He was then offered up another leg-side freebie, tucked through fine leg off Milan Rathnayake, then powered into the 90s with a rifled pull through midwicket as Kumara dropped short again.
As had been the case on his debut at this same ground against West Indies in July, when Atkinson had earned himself a total of three honours-board entries with five-fors in each innings and 12 in the match, the stand-out feature of his performance was his cool head. Nothing could fluster him as he kept trusting his eye and his technique, and after reaching 99 with another ice-cool drive off Kumara, he duly landed the sixth-fastest century in a Lord's Test, from just 103 balls, with a firm push through long-off.
His disbelieving smile as he saluted all four corners of the ground was the only slight hint that this was not an ordinary day out for Atkinson. Matthew Potts, who had played a key role in an 85-run stand for the eighth wicket, fell soon afterwards as Asitha was belatedly called into the attack to strike with a third-ball outswinger, but with Olly Stone quickly settling into his first Test innings since 2021, England marched past 400 to stamp their authority on the match.
Sri Lanka soon reverted to a short-ball tactic, which initially suited Atkinson fine as he thrashed two more fours behind square off Asitha. But, in his attempt to dump the same bowler into the Grandstand, he finally came a cropper, courtesy of a wonderfully timed leap from Rathnayake at deep midwicket, who dived towards the rope - feet in the air - to cling on over his shoulder and end a mighty innings.
Asitha, Sri Lanka's stand-out bowler of the series, then landed a deserved moment of personal glory, as Stone swung through another short ball to pick out deep fine leg. It made him the first Sri Lanka bowler to claim five wickets at Lord's since Rumesh Ratnayake in 1991.
In reply, Sri Lanka had a tricky 45 minutes to negotiate before the break, and for the third innings in a row, Nishan Madushka wasn't up to the task. He should have fallen for a duck in Woakes' second over when Jamie Smith failed to react to a snick that Joe Root couldn't reach at first slip, but he had made just 7 - his highest score of the series - when Woakes instead found an inside-edge onto his stumps.
Pathum Nissanka, newly restored to the team, started confidently enough in reaching 10 from 14 balls. However, he could have been run-out by a stunning piece of fielding from Dan Lawrence at short leg, who gathered a clip off the pads from Stone's first ball of the match, and missed the stumps by six inches with an instinctive off-balance shy.
Stone, however, didn't stay out of the action for long, and in the final over of the session, he too struck with an inside-edge, as Dimuth Karunaratne continued his poor run of form by chopping on for 7.
Asitha FernandoGus AtkinsonEnglandSri LankaEngland vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of England

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Flintoff to fill in for Trescothick ahead of England's third Test against Sri Lanka

Trescothick will have a few days off after the second Test before linking up with his white-ball squad ahead of the first Australia T20I

Flintoff to fill in for Trescothick ahead of England's third Test against Sri Lanka

Gus Atkinson's maiden century drives England to 427

Two early wickets dent Sri Lanka's hopes further after another off-colour session

Gus Atkinson's maiden century drives England to 427

Clenched fist in a velvet glove as Joe Root comes good when it matters again

England's greatest batter picks off more landmarks in his march towards the summit

Clenched fist in a velvet glove as Joe Root comes good when it matters again

Gus Atkinson profits from Sri Lanka's profligacy to power England towards 400

Forceful lower-order batting undoes visitors' excellent work in the first half of opening day

Gus Atkinson profits from Sri Lanka's profligacy to power England towards 400

Joe Root dedicates record-equalling 33rd Test century to Graham Thorpe

Late batter and coach was early champion and mentor who pushed for Root's Test elevation

Joe Root dedicates record-equalling 33rd Test century to Graham Thorpe
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KNM Fernando
bowled715
FDM Karunaratne
bowled726
P Nissanka
caught1218
AD Mathews
bowled2236
LD Chandimal
not out2332
DM de Silva
caught03
PHKD Mendis
not out45
Extras(lb 12)
Total87(5 wkts; 22.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
ENG147616941.07
SL52302440.00
SA62312838.89
BAN52302135.00
PAK62401622.22
WI91622018.52
Full Table