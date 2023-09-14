Matches (6)
Asia Cup (1)
ENG v NZ (1)
PAK v SA (W) (1)
CPL 2023 (2)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
Live
3rd ODI, Leicester, September 14, 2023, Sri Lanka Women tour of England
PrevNext

SL WMN chose to field.

Current RR: 9.14
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 56/0 (11.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Sri Lanka bowl, Bess Heath debuts for England

Nat Sciver-Brunt takes over captaincy with Heather Knight unwell

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Sep-2023 • 59 mins ago
Bess Heath was presented with her cap by Sarah Glenn&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;ECB via Getty Images

Bess Heath was presented with her cap by Sarah Glenn  •  ECB via Getty Images

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs England
Sri Lanka won a rain-delayed toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI against England in Leicester.
In scenes bearing a striking resemblance to those that greeted the start of play in Tuesday's washed-out second match in Northampton, steady morning drizzle pushed back the start time, on this occasion by a lot longer, more than three hours in fact, to 3.40pm local time with the contest reduced to 31 overs per side.
England made two changes, handing Bess Heath her international debut with captain Heather Knight having to return to the team hotel due to illness. Nat Sciver-Brunt, playing her 100th ODI, takes over captaincy duties in Knight's absence. Mahika Gaur, the 17-year-old left-arm seamer whose three wickets earned her Player of the Match on her ODI debut in Durham on Saturday, returns after being rested for the second game, replacing Kate Cross.
With Emma Lamb still suffering from the back spasm which kept her out of the Northampton fixture, Maia Bouchier will open alongside Tammy Beaumont for the second match in a row while Alice Capsey moves up to No. 3 in Knight's place and Heath was slated to bat at No. 7.
Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in batter Imesha Dulani for Vishmi Gunaratne.
England, who lost the T20Is 2-1, lead the ODI leg of the tour 1-0 after winning the opening match by seven wickets. They had Sri Lanka 106 for 9 inside 31 overs before the rain returned for good in Northampton.
England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Alice Davidson-Richards, 7 Bess Heath, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sarah Glenn, 10 Lauren Filer, 11 Mahika Gaur
Sri Lanka: 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Imesha Dulani, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Hasini Perera, 5 Hansima Karunaratne, 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 8 Oshadi Ranasinghe, 9 Udeshika Prabodhani, 10 Achini Kulasuriya, 11 Inoka Ranaweera
Bess HeathSri Lanka WomenEngland WomenSri LankaEnglandENG WMN vs SL WMNSri Lanka Women in England

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
ENG WMN Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TT Beaumont
caught25
ME Bouchier
not out6746
A Capsey
bowled610
Nat Sciver-Brunt
not out7643
Extras(nb 1, w 5)
Total157(2 wkts; 17.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC Women's Championship
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W97115
AUS-W65011
SL-W144711
PAK-W115610
SA-W55010
NZ-W94310
ENG-W8439
BD-W9137
WI-W9357
IRE-W120102
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved