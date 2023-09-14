Sri Lanka bowl, Bess Heath debuts for England

Bess Heath was presented with her cap by Sarah Glenn • ECB via Getty Images

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs England

Sri Lanka won a rain-delayed toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final ODI against England in Leicester.

In scenes bearing a striking resemblance to those that greeted the start of play in Tuesday's washed-out second match in Northampton, steady morning drizzle pushed back the start time, on this occasion by a lot longer, more than three hours in fact, to 3.40pm local time with the contest reduced to 31 overs per side.

England made two changes, handing Bess Heath her international debut with captain Heather Knight having to return to the team hotel due to illness. Nat Sciver-Brunt, playing her 100th ODI, takes over captaincy duties in Knight's absence. Mahika Gaur, the 17-year-old left-arm seamer whose three wickets earned her Player of the Match on her ODI debut in Durham on Saturday, returns after being rested for the second game, replacing Kate Cross.

With Emma Lamb still suffering from the back spasm which kept her out of the Northampton fixture, Maia Bouchier will open alongside Tammy Beaumont for the second match in a row while Alice Capsey moves up to No. 3 in Knight's place and Heath was slated to bat at No. 7.

Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in batter Imesha Dulani for Vishmi Gunaratne.

England, who lost the T20Is 2-1, lead the ODI leg of the tour 1-0 after winning the opening match by seven wickets. They had Sri Lanka 106 for 9 inside 31 overs before the rain returned for good in Northampton.

England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Maia Bouchier, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Alice Davidson-Richards, 7 Bess Heath, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sarah Glenn, 10 Lauren Filer, 11 Mahika Gaur