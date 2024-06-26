Matches (13)
SL Women vs WI Women, 2nd T20I at Hambantota, SL vs WI [W], Jun 26 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd T20I, Hambantota, June 26, 2024, West Indies Women tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
(15.2/15.2 ov) 89/4
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
(14.1/15 ov, T:99) 99/4

WI Women won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Scores: K Vairavan
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka Women 89/4(15.2 overs)
Chamari Athapaththu
26 (25)
Afy Fletcher
4/23 (3.2)
Vishmi Gunaratne
24 (35)
Aaliyah Alleyne
0/5 (2)
West Indies Women 99/4(14.1 overs)
Hayley Matthews
29 (29)
Sachini Nisansala
1/18 (3)
Stafanie Taylor
28* (26)
Chamari Athapaththu
1/18 (2.1)
14.1
1
Athapaththu to Alleyne, 1 run
end of over 1413 runs
WI-W: 98/4CRR: 7.00 RRR: 1.00 • Need 1 from 6b
Aaliyah Alleyne14 (7b 3x4)
Stafanie Taylor28 (26b 2x4)
Kavisha Dilhari 3-0-25-1
Sachini Nisansala 3-0-18-1
13.6
1
Dilhari to Alleyne, 1 run
13.5
4
Dilhari to Alleyne, FOUR runs
13.4
Dilhari to Alleyne, no run
13.3
4
Dilhari to Alleyne, FOUR runs
13.2
Dilhari to Alleyne, no run
13.1
4
Dilhari to Alleyne, FOUR runs
end of over 137 runs • 1 wicket
WI-W: 85/4CRR: 6.53 RRR: 7.00 • Need 14 from 12b
Aaliyah Alleyne1 (1b)
Stafanie Taylor28 (26b 2x4)
Sachini Nisansala 3-0-18-1
Kavisha Dilhari 2-0-12-1
12.6
1
Nisansala to Alleyne, 1 run
12.5
W
Nisansala to Taylor, OUT
Chedean Nation run out (Kavindi) 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 33.33
12.4
Nisansala to Taylor, no run
12.3
1
Nisansala to Nation, 1 run
12.2
1
Nisansala to Taylor, 1 run
12.1
4
Nisansala to Taylor, FOUR runs
end of over 125 runs • 1 wicket
WI-W: 78/3CRR: 6.50 RRR: 7.00 • Need 21 from 18b
Chedean Nation0 (2b)
Stafanie Taylor23 (22b 1x4)
Kavisha Dilhari 2-0-12-1
Inoshi Priyadharshani 3-0-17-0
11.6
Dilhari to Nation, no run
11.5
Dilhari to Nation, no run
11.4
W
Dilhari to Joseph, OUT
Qiana Joseph c Kanchana b Dilhari 6 (6b 1x4 0x6 9m) SR: 100
11.3
Dilhari to Joseph, no run
11.2
4
Dilhari to Joseph, FOUR runs
11.1
1
Dilhari to Taylor, 1 run
end of over 115 runs
WI-W: 73/2CRR: 6.63 RRR: 6.50 • Need 26 from 24b
Stafanie Taylor22 (21b 1x4)
Qiana Joseph2 (3b)
Inoshi Priyadharshani 3-0-17-0
Chamari Athapaththu 2-0-17-1
10.6
1
Fernando to Taylor, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
HK Matthews
29 runs (29)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
on drive
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
66%
SR Taylor
28 runs (26)
2 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
10 runs
1 four0 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
ASS Fletcher
O
3.2
M
0
R
23
W
4
ECO
6.9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
S Nisansala
O
3
M
0
R
18
W
1
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
TossWest Indies Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Series result3-match series level 1-1
Match numberWT20I no. 1938
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.20
Match days26 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Lauren Agenbag
Sri Lanka
Nimali Perera
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Dedunu Silva
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Michell Pereira
