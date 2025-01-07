Matches (27)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Canterbury vs Otago, 9th Match at Christchurch, Super Smash, Jan 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Christchurch, January 07, 2025, Super Smash
PrevNext
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Otago FlagOtago
Tomorrow
1:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TWM Latham
10 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 131.73 SR
CJ Bowes
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 166.85 SR
D Foxcroft
10 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 106.72 SR
MW Chu
10 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 161.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AW McKenzie
6 M • 11 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 11.45 SR
W O'Rourke
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 16.2 SR
ATE Hazeldine
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 17.5 SR
JA Duffy
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 15.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2024/25
Match days07 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUCK31080.650
ND21061.055
OTAGO3116-0.085
CD21140.078
WELL2114-0.250
CANT2020-0.575
Full Table