Matches (7)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
BPL 2024 (2)
BBL 2024 (1)
Otago vs Central D, 4th Match at Alexandra,Super Smash, Dec 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (D/N), Alexandra, December 31, 2024, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
OTAGO Win & Bat
CD Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bowl
CD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago
L
T
NR
W
NR
Central D
L
W
W
W
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OTAGO10 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 108.08 SR
OTAGO10 M • 190 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 166.66 SR
9 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 131.92 SR
10 M • 211 Runs • 30.14 Avg • 185.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OTAGO10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 16.75 SR
OTAGO7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 15.2 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 13.07 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 15.1 SR
Squad
OTAGO
CD
Player
Role
|-
|Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
Match details
|Molyneux Park, Alexandra
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|31 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)