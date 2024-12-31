Matches (7)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
BPL 2024 (2)
BBL 2024 (1)

Otago vs Central D, 4th Match at Alexandra,Super Smash, Dec 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (D/N), Alexandra, December 31, 2024, Super Smash
PrevNext
Otago FlagOtago
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
OTAGO Win & Bat
CD Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bowl
CD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
D Foxcroft
10 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 108.08 SR
MW Chu
10 M • 190 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 166.66 SR
D Cleaver
9 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 131.92 SR
DAJ Bracewell
10 M • 211 Runs • 30.14 Avg • 185.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ATE Hazeldine
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 16.75 SR
JA Duffy
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 15.2 SR
JR Lennox
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 13.07 SR
DAJ Bracewell
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 15.1 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Molyneux Park, Alexandra
Series
Season2024/25
Match days31 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO21060.500
AUCK20040.000
ND10020.000
CANT1010-0.500
CD-----
WELL-----
Full Table