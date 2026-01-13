Matches (14)
Canterbury vs Auckland, 19th Match at Auckland, Super Smash, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
19th Match, Auckland, January 14, 2026, Super Smash
Canterbury FlagCanterbury

#2

132
Auckland FlagAuckland

#1

(10.1/20 ov, T:133) 136/1

Auckland won by 9 wickets (with 59 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
2/16
rohit-gulati
Scores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
Canterbury 132/10(20 overs)
Leo Carter
39 (32)
Rohit Gulati
2/16 (4)
Jesse Frew
23 (16)
Harjot Johal
2/18 (4)
Auckland 136/1(10.1 overs)
Dale Phillips
55* (32)
Cole McConchie
1/27 (2)
Martin Guptill
39* (15)
Fraser Sheat
0/17 (2)
10.1
4
Harper to Phillips, FOUR runs
10.1
1w
Harper to Phillips, 1 wide
end of over 1021 runs
AUCK: 131/1CRR: 13.10 RRR: 0.20
Martin Guptill39 (15b 2x4 4x6)
Dale Phillips51 (31b 4x4 3x6)
Ish Sodhi 2-0-28-0
Michael Rippon 2-0-20-0
9.6
6
Sodhi to Guptill, SIX runs
9.5
1
Sodhi to Phillips, 1 run
9.4
Sodhi to Phillips, no run
9.3
6
Sodhi to Phillips, SIX runs
9.2
6
Sodhi to Phillips, SIX runs
9.1
2
Sodhi to Phillips, 2 runs
end of over 910 runs
AUCK: 110/1CRR: 12.22 RRR: 2.09
Martin Guptill33 (14b 2x4 3x6)
Dale Phillips36 (26b 4x4 1x6)
Michael Rippon 2-0-20-0
Ish Sodhi 1-0-7-0
8.6
Rippon to Guptill, no run
8.5
1
Rippon to Phillips, 1 run
8.4
1
Rippon to Guptill, 1 run
8.3
Rippon to Guptill, no run
8.2
4
Rippon to Guptill, FOUR runs
8.1
4
Rippon to Guptill, FOUR runs
end of over 87 runs
AUCK: 100/1CRR: 12.50 RRR: 2.75
Dale Phillips35 (25b 4x4 1x6)
Martin Guptill24 (9b 3x6)
Ish Sodhi 1-0-7-0
Michael Rippon 1-0-10-0
7.6
4
Sodhi to Phillips, FOUR runs
7.5
1
Sodhi to Guptill, 1 run
7.4
Sodhi to Guptill, no run
7.3
1
Sodhi to Phillips, 1 run
7.2
Sodhi to Phillips, no run
7.1
1
Sodhi to Guptill, 1 run
Match details
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
TossCanterbury, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Auckland
Rohit Gulati
Hours of play (local time)12.40 start, First Session 12.40-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.30, Second Session 14.30-16.00
Match days14 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Jesse Frew
Jesse Frew
Umpires
New Zealand
Stu Martin
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
TV Umpire
New Zealand
John Dempsey
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Vinit Mahna
Match Referee
New Zealand
Kevin Pulley
PointsAuckland 4, Canterbury 0
Auckland Innings
Player NameRB
DN Phillips
not out5532
SM Solia
caught2714
MJ Guptill
not out3915
Extras(lb 7, w 8)
Total136(1 wkt; 10.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUCK741201.978
CANT64216-0.243
ND631161.337
OTAGO62310-0.665
CD6248-0.999
WELL7156-0.769
