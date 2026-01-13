Matches (14)
Canterbury vs Auckland, 19th Match at Auckland, Super Smash, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
19th Match, Auckland, January 14, 2026, Super Smash
132
Auckland
#1
(10.1/20 ov, T:133) 136/1
Auckland won by 9 wickets (with 59 balls remaining)
Match centreScores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
Canterbury • 132/10(20 overs)
39 (32)
2/16 (4)
23 (16)
2/18 (4)
Auckland • 136/1(10.1 overs)
55* (32)
1/27 (2)
39* (15)
0/17 (2)
10.1
4
Harper to Phillips, FOUR runs
10.1
1w
Harper to Phillips, 1 wide
end of over 1021 runs
AUCK: 131/1CRR: 13.10 • RRR: 0.20
Martin Guptill39 (15b 2x4 4x6)
Dale Phillips51 (31b 4x4 3x6)
Ish Sodhi 2-0-28-0
Michael Rippon 2-0-20-0
9.6
6
Sodhi to Guptill, SIX runs
9.5
1
Sodhi to Phillips, 1 run
9.4
•
Sodhi to Phillips, no run
9.3
6
Sodhi to Phillips, SIX runs
9.2
6
Sodhi to Phillips, SIX runs
9.1
2
Sodhi to Phillips, 2 runs
end of over 910 runs
AUCK: 110/1CRR: 12.22 • RRR: 2.09
Martin Guptill33 (14b 2x4 3x6)
Dale Phillips36 (26b 4x4 1x6)
Michael Rippon 2-0-20-0
Ish Sodhi 1-0-7-0
8.6
•
Rippon to Guptill, no run
8.5
1
Rippon to Phillips, 1 run
8.4
1
Rippon to Guptill, 1 run
8.3
•
Rippon to Guptill, no run
8.2
4
Rippon to Guptill, FOUR runs
8.1
4
Rippon to Guptill, FOUR runs
end of over 87 runs
AUCK: 100/1CRR: 12.50 • RRR: 2.75
Dale Phillips35 (25b 4x4 1x6)
Martin Guptill24 (9b 3x6)
Ish Sodhi 1-0-7-0
Michael Rippon 1-0-10-0
7.6
4
Sodhi to Phillips, FOUR runs
7.5
1
Sodhi to Guptill, 1 run
7.4
•
Sodhi to Guptill, no run
7.3
1
Sodhi to Phillips, 1 run
7.2
•
Sodhi to Phillips, no run
7.1
1
Sodhi to Guptill, 1 run
Match details
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
|Toss
|Canterbury, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.40 start, First Session 12.40-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.30, Second Session 14.30-16.00
|Match days
|14 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Auckland 4, Canterbury 0
Auckland Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|55
|32
|caught
|27
|14
|not out
|39
|15
|Extras
|(lb 7, w 8)
|Total
|136(1 wkt; 10.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>