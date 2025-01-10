Matches (9)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (1)
BPL (2)
Canterbury vs Auckland, 11th Match at Christchurch, Super Smash, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (D/N), Christchurch, January 10, 2025, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
AUCK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canterbury
W
NR
L
L
L
Auckland
W
NR
A
NR
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CANT9 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 131.73 SR
CANT10 M • 299 Runs • 29.9 Avg • 163.38 SR
AUCK10 M • 175 Runs • 35 Avg • 120.68 SR
AUCK10 M • 157 Runs • 19.63 Avg • 125.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CANT6 M • 11 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 11.45 SR
CANT7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 15.6 SR
AUCK9 M • 18 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 11.33 SR
AUCK8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 14.3 SR
Squad
CANT
AUCK
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|10 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)