Canterbury vs Auckland, 11th Match at Christchurch, Super Smash, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (D/N), Christchurch, January 10, 2025, Super Smash
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Auckland FlagAuckland
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 15:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TWM Latham
9 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 131.73 SR
CJ Bowes
10 M • 299 Runs • 29.9 Avg • 163.38 SR
CD Fletcher
10 M • 175 Runs • 35 Avg • 120.68 SR
SM Solia
10 M • 157 Runs • 19.63 Avg • 125.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AW McKenzie
6 M • 11 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 11.45 SR
ZGF Foulkes
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 15.6 SR
DK Ferns
9 M • 18 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 11.33 SR
L Delport
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 14.3 SR
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2024/25
Match days10 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO421100.143
CD32181.126
AUCK31080.650
ND3116-1.127
WELL2114-0.250
CANT3030-0.597
Full Table