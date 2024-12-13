Matches (6)
Baroda vs Mumbai, 1st semi final at Bengaluru,SMAT, Dec 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Baroda
W
L
W
W
W
Mumbai
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 21:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BRODA10 M • 285 Runs • 57 Avg • 209.55 SR
BRODA6 M • 241 Runs • 60.25 Avg • 199.17 SR
MUM10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 162 SR
MUM7 M • 283 Runs • 56.6 Avg • 196.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BRODA10 M • 16 Wkts • 10.29 Econ • 12.75 SR
BRODA9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.18 Econ • 15.23 SR
MUM10 M • 17 Wkts • 9.38 Econ • 13.58 SR
MUM7 M • 12 Wkts • 10.41 Econ • 13.5 SR
Squad
BRODA
MUM
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|13 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|MP
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.536
|BENG
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.607
|PNJB
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.570
|RAJ
|7
|5
|2
|20
|2.181
|HYD
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.974
|BIHAR
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.646
|MIZO
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.674
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-4.469
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BRODA
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.353
|SAU
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.267
|GUJ
|7
|6
|1
|24
|1.932
|KNTKA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.092
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.869
|TPURA
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.181
|UKHND
|7
|2
|5
|8
|-1.151
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-6.437
Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|24
|2.224
|UP
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.942
|JHK
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.893
|J + K
|7
|5
|2
|20
|1.134
|HRYNA
|7
|3
|4
|12
|1.672
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|12
|0.196
|MNPR
|7
|1
|6
|4
|-2.370
|ARP
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-7.611
Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|VIDAR
|6
|4
|1
|18
|1.839
|CHD
|6
|4
|2
|16
|0.224
|RLYS
|6
|3
|2
|14
|0.741
|ASSAM
|6
|3
|3
|12
|-2.213
|CGR
|6
|2
|3
|10
|0.746
|PONDI
|6
|2
|4
|8
|-1.474
|ODSA
|6
|1
|4
|6
|-0.106