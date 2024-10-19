Matches (30)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Nepal vs USA (2)
Spring Challenge (2)
Auckland vs Central D, 2nd Match at New Plymouth, Ford Trophy, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, New Plymouth, October 20, 2024, The Ford Trophy
What will be the toss result?
AUCK Win & Bat
CD Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bowl
CD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
L
W
W
W
L
Central D
NR
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:12
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Auckland won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
17-Feb-2024
Central D won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
09-Feb-2024
Auckland won by 3 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)
14-Dec-2022
Central D won by 8 wickets (with 98 balls remaining)
12-Dec-2022
Auckland won by 8 wickets (with 83 balls remaining)
25-Feb-2022
Match details
|Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 October 2024 - day (50-over match)