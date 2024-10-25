Matches (10)
Auckland vs Otago, 7th Match at Mount Maunganui, Ford Trophy, Oct 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
W
W
L
W
L
Otago
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:33
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy News
Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
He got there in 103 balls, breaking the record previously held jointly by Travis Head and N Jagadeesan in men's List A cricket