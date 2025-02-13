Matches (11)
Canterbury vs Central D, 23rd Match at Rangiora, Ford Trophy, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Rangiora, February 14, 2025, The Ford Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canterbury
A
L
W
W
W
Central D
NR
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 14:24
Match details
|Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|14 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
