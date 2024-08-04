Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)

Spirit vs Invincibles, 15th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Lord's, August 04, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LS-M Win & Bat
OI-M Win & Bat
LS-M Win & Bowl
OI-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DW Lawrence
10 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 145.52 SR
AM Rossington
9 M • 128 Runs • 18.29 Avg • 154.21 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 238 Runs • 23.8 Avg • 147.82 SR
SW Billings
10 M • 143 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 134.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LA Dawson
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 12.61 SR
DJ Worrall
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 15.5 SR
A Zampa
6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 9.23 SR
NA Sowter
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 15.09 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
LS-M
OI-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Daniel Bell-Drummond 
Opening Batter
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Higgins 
Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days04 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
TR-M32140.700
OI-M32140.554
SB-M32140.493
NSC-M3214-0.073
BP-M3214-0.556
WF-M31220.386
LS-M3122-0.030
MO-M3030-1.659
Full Table