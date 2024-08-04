Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
Spirit vs Invincibles, 15th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (N), Lord's, August 04, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
LS-M Win & Bat
OI-M Win & Bat
LS-M Win & Bowl
OI-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
L
L
L
L
W
Invincibles
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 145.52 SR
LS-M9 M • 128 Runs • 18.29 Avg • 154.21 SR
OI-M10 M • 238 Runs • 23.8 Avg • 147.82 SR
OI-M10 M • 143 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 134.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 12.61 SR
LS-M9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 15.5 SR
OI-M6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 9.23 SR
OI-M10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 15.09 SR
SQUAD
LS-M
OI-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|04 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News
Pooran stars again as Superchargers hold off late Ferreira charge
Invincibles beaten on home patch after collapsing in chase of 146
Originals' dire start continues as Brave cruise to victory
Craig Overton and Alex Davies shine as hosts canter home with 22 balls to spare
London Spirit off the mark as Welsh Fire burned by the Lord's pitch
Spirit attack snuffs out Fire for 94 before hosts stumble over the line at a spicy HQ
Dan Mousley's wonder spell snatches victory for Birmingham Phoenix
Youngster's yorkers stun Trent Rockets as he snares three wickets at the death