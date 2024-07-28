Matches (20)
MLC (1)
ENG v WI (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (5)
SL vs IND (1)
Fire vs Invincibles, 6th Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Cardiff, July 28, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
WF-M Win & Bat
OI-M Win & Bat
WF-M Win & Bowl
OI-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Fire
L
L
W
W
W
Invincibles
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M10 M • 231 Runs • 33 Avg • 135.88 SR
WF-M8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 155.22 SR
OI-M10 M • 233 Runs • 23.3 Avg • 151.29 SR
OI-M5 M • 175 Runs • 175 Avg • 176.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 10 SR
WF-M9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 15.5 SR
OI-M10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.41 SR
OI-M6 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 11.4 SR
SQUAD
WF-M
OI-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News
Andrew Flintoff's first foray falls flat as Hundred's tough sell continues
Chaos reigns on and off the field as tournament's newest head coach faces steep learning curve
Chris Green's smash-and-grab sends Trent Rockets soaring against Northern Superchargers
Australian stars with bat, ball and in the field in one-off appearance to ruin Flintoff coaching debut
Jonny Bairstow admits long winter 'took its toll' but hasn't given up on England
Keeper-batter speaks after Welsh Fire victory in their opening fixture of Men's Hundred
David Willey sets tone as Welsh Fire roar past Manchester Originals
Fire's left-arm quicks help to set up crushing defeat for home side