Matches (20)
MLC (1)
ENG v WI (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (5)
SL vs IND (1)

Fire vs Invincibles, 6th Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Cardiff, July 28, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
Tomorrow
5:35 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WF-M Win & Bat
OI-M Win & Bat
WF-M Win & Bowl
OI-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Clarke
10 M • 231 Runs • 33 Avg • 135.88 SR
SS Eskinazi
8 M • 208 Runs • 29.71 Avg • 155.22 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 233 Runs • 23.3 Avg • 151.29 SR
TK Curran
5 M • 175 Runs • 175 Avg • 176.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Willey
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 10 SR
DA Payne
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 15.5 SR
NA Sowter
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 13.41 SR
AAP Atkinson
6 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 11.4 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-M
OI-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jake Ball 
Bowler
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Chris Cooke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mason Crane 
Bowler
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Payne 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Andrew Flintoff's first foray falls flat as Hundred's tough sell continues

Chaos reigns on and off the field as tournament's newest head coach faces steep learning curve

Andrew Flintoff's first foray falls flat as Hundred's tough sell continues

Chris Green's smash-and-grab sends Trent Rockets soaring against Northern Superchargers

Australian stars with bat, ball and in the field in one-off appearance to ruin Flintoff coaching debut

Chris Green's smash-and-grab sends Trent Rockets soaring against Northern Superchargers

Jonny Bairstow admits long winter 'took its toll' but hasn't given up on England

Keeper-batter speaks after Welsh Fire victory in their opening fixture of Men's Hundred

Jonny Bairstow admits long winter 'took its toll' but hasn't given up on England

David Willey sets tone as Welsh Fire roar past Manchester Originals

Fire's left-arm quicks help to set up crushing defeat for home side

David Willey sets tone as Welsh Fire roar past Manchester Originals

Flintoff 'even more excited than the players' ahead of coaching debut

Stand-in Superchargers captain Matthew Short expects "a lot of energy" from new head coach

Flintoff 'even more excited than the players' ahead of coaching debut
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-M11023.332
TR-M11022.350
OI-M11022.289
SB-M11020.909
LS-M1010-0.909
BP-M1010-2.289
NSC-M1010-2.350
MO-M1010-3.332
Full Table