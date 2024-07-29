Matches (18)
SL vs IND (1)
ENG v WI (1)
MLC (1)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
Women's Asia Cup (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
Men's Hundred (1)
RESULT
6th Match (N), Cardiff, July 28, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
113/9
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
(100 balls, T:114) 103/8

Invincibles won by 10 runs

Player Of The Match
3/24
adam-zampa
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Welsh Fire go down in flames as Oval Invincibles defend 114 at Cardiff

Zampa leads stellar bowling attack to two wins from two in low-scoring encounter

ECB Reporters Network
28-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Adam Zampa ripped through the middle order, Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles, Men's Hundred, Cardiff, July 28, 2024

Adam Zampa ripped through the middle order  •  ECB via Getty Images

Oval Invincibles 113 for 9 (Ferreira 30, Ball 3-24) beat Welsh Fire 103 for 8 (Payne 28, Zampa 3-24) by 10 runs
In a match dominated by the ball, the Oval Invincibles made it two from two, beating the Welsh Fire by 10 runs in an exciting encounter in Cardiff.
Although they only posted 113 for 9, the Invincibles' stellar bowling unit tore through the Fire, with the hosts never looking like chasing down the modest total.
Leg-spinners Nathan Sowter (two for 12) and Adam Zampa (three for 24) starred for the defending champions, with the latter picking up his second Meerkat Match Hero award in as many games.
Asked to bat by Welsh Fire captain Tom Abell, the Invincibles lost Dawid Malan almost immediately as he flicked David Willey to midwicket. Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye responded well in the powerplay, but the Welsh Fire's talented seam arsenal stuck to their task. Jacks fell victim to Josh Little, finding the hands of Mason Crane on the long square leg boundary (25 from 15), and Jake Ball and Willey removed Sam Billings and Muyeye respectively to leave the Invincibles struggling at 58 for 4 at the halfway mark.
Donovan Ferreira (30 from 23) and Sam Curran (20 from 21) provided some resistance in the face of the Fire onslaught, but the Invincibles never really got going, with wickets continuing to fall at regular intervals, and Ball ending as the pick of the bowlers taking three for 24.
Defending 113 was always going to be a tough ask for the Invincibles, and it was made all the more so when Jonny Bairstow was dropped on four by Harrison Ward off the bowling of Saqib Mahmood. Fortunately for Ward, Australian Spencer Johnson cleaned him up a couple of balls later.
After Curran bowled Joe Clarke with the first ball of his spell, the Invincibles spinners came to the fore. Zampa continued his good form for the Invincibles, picking up the wickets of Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (22 from 33) and Willey, while Sowter removed Glenn Phillips and Luke Wells.
Some lusty hitting from David Payne (28 from 15) and Crane took the game to the final few balls, but Curran held his nerve to secure the win.
Meerkat Match Hero, Zampa, said: "It was important to start well. We needed some early wickets to get momentum going into the middle overs and the way that Spencer (Johnson) and Saqy (Mahmood) bowled was superb. It was really exciting to watch from mid-off.
"Me and Sowts (Sowter) have to play different roles throughout and me bowling more towards the back end with the run rate going up is when I can get into my work."
"There wasn't much pace in the wicket, there was a bit of spin if you gave it some. It was hard to score on it throughout the game."
Nathan SowterAdam ZampaMason CraneJake BallDonovan FerreiraSam CurranOval Invincibles (Men)Welsh Fire (Men)Invincibles vs FireThe Hundred Men's Competition

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Fire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
T Kohler-Cadmore
bowled2233
JM Bairstow
bowled58
JM Clarke
bowled04
TB Abell
lbw1613
GD Phillips
caught02
LWP Wells
stumped713
DJ Willey
stumped44
DA Payne
caught2815
MS Crane
not out127
JB Little
not out11
Extras(lb 5, w 3)
Total103(8 wkts; 100 balls)
<1 / 3>

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M22041.295
TR-M11022.350
WF-M21121.076
SB-M11020.909
BP-M2112-0.981
LS-M2020-0.556
NSC-M1010-2.350
MO-M1010-3.332
Full Table