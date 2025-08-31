Trent Rockets progress to Men's Hundred final after Eliminator wash-out

No result - Trent Rockets 12 for 0 vs Northern Superchargers 119 for 5 (Lawrence 44*)

It will be Trent Rockets , not Northern Superchargers , who face Oval Invincibles in Sunday's Hundred final at Lord's after a soggy night in south London ended in an abandonment. Showers delayed the start by 20 minutes, prompted two hour-long interruptions, and eventually wiped the game out altogether, with Rockets progressing by virtue of their higher group-stage finish.

The final call came at 9.52pm, nearly four hours yet only 80 legal balls after the scheduled 6pm start. Rockets twice started to chase adjusted targets - 134 off 75, then 105 off 55 - only for the drizzle to turn into rain, and the crowd had thinned by the time a final heavy downpour prompted umpires James Middlebrook and Martin Saggers to finally pull the plug.

The final will start barely 20 hours after the Eliminator ended, and a stop-start night hardly served ideal preparation. "It's been a long day… I thought you had to wait until the rain stops before you start," reflected Rockets' Marcus Stoinis , who removed Harry Brook and David Miller before the rain took over. "It's a bit of chaos, but I think it will be fine."

Invincibles, by contrast, have had since Monday to prepare for Sunday's final as table-toppers, and will welcome back Stoinis' close friend Adam Zampa as a handy replacement for Rashid Khan. Jordan Cox and Sam Curran helped them to surge home against Rockets in the stand-out match of the group stage , and they are gunning for a third successive title.

David Willey struck with his third ball to remove Zak Crawley • ECB/Getty Images

"It was a good contest last time," Stoinis said of their meeting at The Oval earlier this month. "We probably had the better of them for the majority of that game and they played really well. Credit to them for winning… It was some of the best hitting that there's been in any cricket, really. But to be honest, we haven't really thought about it - we haven't had a chance!"

This was a cruel end for Brook's Superchargers, but one they could have avoided. These two teams were level on points heading into the final week of the group stage, but Superchargers lost their last fixture on Tuesday, and Rockets clinched second place with a win on Wednesday. With no reserve day for the Eliminator, it proved enough for them.

"I think everybody in the world knew that was going to happen," Brook said, ruefully. "Everyone saw the forecast was going to be shocking from about five or six o'clock. It is what it is. We can't do anything about it.

"It's easy to say loads of things when you're sat on the losing side. You could say we could have played last night, knowing that it was going to rain tonight; or we could have brought the game earlier, say the girls play at 11 and we play at 2. But this is how they've set the schedule… There's so many things you could say."

Harry Brook was cleaned up by Marcus Stoinis • ECB/Getty Images

Rockets shaded the limited action there was, with captain David Willey setting the tone after winning what looked like an important toss. He struck with his third ball, which Zak Crawley edged to slip, and frontloaded his 20-ball allocation into the first 40 in the knowledge that the innings was unlikely to last its scheduled duration.

Dan Lawrence top-scored with an unbeaten 44 from No. 3 around cameos from Dawid Malan and David Miller as Superchargers reached 76 for 3 after 50 balls at the first rain break, and 119 for 5 after 75 at the second. Lawrence was unusually due to keep wicket, but the discarded Michael Pepper took the gloves as a substitute fielder after Malan tweaked a muscle.