Marie Kelly's unbeaten 69 sets stage for Superchargers win

They need Originals to thump Brave for direct final spot with re-match Eliminator vs Fire most likely

Northern Superchargers 144 for 4 (Kelly 69*, Litchfield 40) beat Welsh Fire 128 for 8 (Harris 37, Cross 2-19, Ballinger 2-28, Davidson-Richards 2-29) by 16 runs

Northern Superchargers defeated Welsh Fire by 16 runs to ensure they prepared for this weekend's Hundred playoffs in fine form.

Marie Kelly 's unbeaten 69 set the stage for the home side's 144 for 4 and the Fire struggled in pursuit after losing the key wickets of Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews before they had scored.

Laura Harris and Sophia Dunkley put up a strong fight, helping Fire to 128 for 8, but the Superchargers were relentless in their wicket-taking to give them an outside chance of progressing straight through to Sunday's Women's final.

The Superchargers will need leaders Southern Brave to suffer a wide-margin defeat at Manchester Originals tomorrow to open the door for them to go straight to Lord's, with a re-match Eliminator against Fire the most likely scenario at the Kia Oval on Saturday.

Superchargers got off to an aggressive start as Kelly put on a wonderful performance to ensure a strong powerplay. She was supported by Phoebe Litchfield 's classy and innovative 40 off 26 balls, the Australian highlighting her hitting with a reverse slog over cover for six.

The retiring Alex Hartley , Freya Davies, Dunkley and Claire Nicholas - who took a brilliant catch to dismiss Litchfield - all claimed a wicket apiece.

Dunkley gave Fire their breakthrough wicket by taking a stunning catch off her own bowling when Jemimah Rodrigues tried to take on the legspinner but knocked the ball straight back.

Although Fire had already made scores of 165, 144, 181 and 161 in the competition so far - those had all come from having batted first - and their task became more complicated when the Superchargers struck gold with two early wickets. Most notably the in-form Beaumont was caught by Kate Cross off Lucy Higham. In the next set Matthews was then caught by Litchfield off Cross.

Welsh Fire gained ground as Australian batter Harris put on a striking performance with a steady 37, edging the visitors towards that 145 total needed to win.

However, another breakthrough wicket was swiftly taken again as Cross bowled Harris and Dunkley followed not far behind, going for 29 runs off 22 balls, when Kelly held on to a catch off Alice Davidson-Richards.