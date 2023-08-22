Marie Kelly's unbeaten 69 sets stage for Superchargers win
They need Originals to thump Brave for direct final spot with re-match Eliminator vs Fire most likely
Ciara Fearn is a Hundred Rising Reporter
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|3
|caught
|29
|22
|caught
|0
|5
|caught
|4
|9
|bowled
|37
|20
|caught
|13
|14
|caught
|8
|14
|run out
|8
|5
|not out
|8
|9
|not out
|3
|3
|Extras
|(nb 8, w 10)
|Total
|128(8 wkts; 100 balls)