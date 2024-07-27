Matches (20)
Spirit vs Phoenix, 5th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Lord's, July 27, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
W
L
L
W
W
Phoenix
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W10 M • 198 Runs • 19.8 Avg • 138.46 SR
LS-W6 M • 177 Runs • 35.4 Avg • 137.2 SR
BP-W10 M • 217 Runs • 21.7 Avg • 122.59 SR
BP-W10 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 125 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 12.72 SR
LS-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.87 SR
BP-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 11.53 SR
BP-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 12.91 SR
SQUAD
LS-W
BP-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|27 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
