Spirit vs Phoenix, 5th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Lord's, July 27, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DR Gibson
10 M • 198 Runs • 19.8 Avg • 138.46 SR
HC Knight
6 M • 177 Runs • 35.4 Avg • 137.2 SR
SFM Devine
10 M • 217 Runs • 21.7 Avg • 122.59 SR
AE Jones
10 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 125 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Glenn
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 12.72 SR
DR Gibson
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 12.87 SR
EL Arlott
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 11.53 SR
KA Levick
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 12.91 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
LS-W
BP-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellie Anderson 
-
Erin Burns 
Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Abigail Freeborn 
Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Eva Gray 
Bowler
Cordelia Griffith 
Top order Batter
Niamh Holland 
Allrounder
Hannah Jones 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Sophie Munro 
Bowler
Tara Norris 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days27 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W11022.250
WF-W11020.444
LS-W11020.337
SB-W1010-0.337
MO-W1010-0.444
BP-W1010-2.250
NSC-W-----
TR-W-----
