N S-Chargers vs Spirit, 29th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Aug 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match, Leeds, August 13, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
N S-Chargers
W
W
W
A
L
Spirit
L
T
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 224 Runs • 24.89 Avg • 131.76 SR
NSC-W6 M • 188 Runs • 37.6 Avg • 137.22 SR
LS-W9 M • 215 Runs • 30.71 Avg • 129.51 SR
LS-W5 M • 159 Runs • 159 Avg • 140.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 12.92 SR
NSC-W7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 10.38 SR
LS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 14.28 SR
LS-W5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 15.83 SR
SQUAD
NSC-W
LS-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|13 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
