N S-Chargers vs Spirit, 29th Match at Leeds, Men's Hundred, Aug 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match (N), Leeds, August 13, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
N S-Chargers
W
W
L
NR
W
Spirit
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-M9 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 171.58 SR
NSC-M7 M • 227 Runs • 45.4 Avg • 150.33 SR
LS-M10 M • 140 Runs • 20 Avg • 142.85 SR
LS-M7 M • 121 Runs • 20.17 Avg • 115.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-M8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 14.54 SR
NSC-M4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 11.42 SR
LS-M10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 14 SR
LS-M7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 16.42 SR
SQUAD
NSC-M
LS-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|13 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
