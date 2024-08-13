Matches (19)
N S-Chargers vs Spirit, 29th Match at Leeds, Men's Hundred, Aug 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match (N), Leeds, August 13, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
9 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 171.58 SR
N Pooran
7 M • 227 Runs • 45.4 Avg • 150.33 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 140 Runs • 20 Avg • 142.85 SR
SO Hetmyer
7 M • 121 Runs • 20.17 Avg • 115.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 14.54 SR
MJ Santner
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.95 Econ • 11.42 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 14 SR
OP Stone
7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 16.42 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
NSC-M
LS-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Pat Brown 
Bowler
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Tom Lawes 
Bowling Allrounder
Callum Parkinson 
Bowler
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Ben Stokes 
Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match days13 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News

England wait for scan results after Ben Stokes injures hamstring in the Hundred

England captain limps off field 10 days before first Test against Sri Lanka

Stokes injury overshadows Pooran heroics in Northern Derby

West Indies star struck 66* to move Superchargers into top three after England Test captain retired hurt

Adam Zampa runs through Spirit to confirm Invincibles' play-off berth

Invincibles now need to beat Trent Rockets on Wednesday to move directly to the final

Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett smother Fire season after Sean Abbott's four-for

Duo share opening stand worth 114 after Abbott's 4 for 16 keeps hosts in check

Kieron Pollard blitzes Rashid Khan to see Brave home

The Afghanistan spinner becomes the first Hundred bowler to see all five balls of a set go for six

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M761121.072
SB-M752100.595
NSC-M7429-0.684
BP-M64280.283
TR-M63360.480
WF-M7245-0.215
MO-M7162-0.823
LS-M7162-0.884
Full Table