Invincibles replace Spirit in top three with comfortable win

Invincibles still in the hunt for top spot as Winfield-Hill and Kapp ease hosts to London Derby win

Oval Invincibles 121 for 2 (Winfield-Hill 61, Kapp 30*) beat London Spirit 120 for 8 (Sharma 46*, Smale 2-25) by eight wickets

A half-century from Lauren Winfield-Hill took Oval Invincibles to a crucial win against London Spirit in front of 14,721 fans in The Hundred at The Kia Oval.

Chasing 120, Invincibles captain Winfield-Hill made 61 from 40 balls - her first half-century this season - and combined effectively with Marizanne Kapp to make light work of a chase that could have been far more taxing.

That Invincibles had anything to chase was down to the first-innings heroics of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who guided the visitors to a total of 120 for 8 from the perilous position of 47 for 7.

Sharma and Eva Gray rebuilt with a record eight-wicket partnership after Invincibles bowlers took a wicket apiece to get ahead of the game early on - Kapp winning the battle of overseas superstars with a third-ball dismissal of Meg Lanning.

The game was in the balance at the interval but Winfield-Hill batted intelligently throughout, nullifying the threat of Spirit's trio of spinners by manipulating the field and accessing behind square with ease. Chances were few and far between, though Spirit could have sent Winfield-Hill on her way had they opted to review a tight LBW call that went against the bowler Dani Gibson.

Kapp came in after birthday girl Alice Capsey was bowled ramping, and added some impetus to the foundations laid by Winfield-Hill to see the chase ticked off with nine balls to go.

Invincibles' win confirmed Manchester Originals' tournament is over, but more importantly for the home side leaves them in control of their own destiny with one game to go ahead of The Hundred Eliminator and The Hundred Final.

For London Spirit, also with one game to play, they now need to win their last game and hope other results go their way to secure a place in the top three.

Meerkat Match Hero Winfield-Hill said: "It's a great feeling. I was due so it's really nice to contribute, especially at the business end. I'm really pleased to get another good performance and another win.

"There was a little bit of hold in the wicket. There wasn't a lot of turn but it just seemed to hold and there was a little bit of bounce. To be honest, I don't think I've ever played that many reverse sweeps in my whole career but it was just one of those things where it was working and I just kept doing the things that were working.

"I was really determined to put in a good performance today, and to be there at the end with Kappy is a really nice feeling."