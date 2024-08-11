Matches (17)
Invincibles vs Spirit, 26th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, The Oval, August 11, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
10 M • 255 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 137.09 SR
PJ Scholfield
10 M • 221 Runs • 24.56 Avg • 149.32 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 217 Runs • 31 Avg • 129.94 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 171 Runs • 19 Avg • 143.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R MacDonald-Gay
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 13.63 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 18 SR
S Glenn
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 14.28 SR
CE Dean
10 M • 7 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 25.57 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
OI-W
LS-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Georgie Boyce 
Top order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Amara Carr 
Wicketkeeper
Tash Farrant 
Bowler
Joanne Gardner 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Lizzie Scott 
Bowler
Rachel Slater 
Bowler
Sophia Smale 
Allrounder
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Lauren Winfield-Hill 
Batter
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days11 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W64190.198
NSC-W63181.690
LS-W63270.010
OI-W6327-0.128
TR-W52340.434
MO-W6244-0.606
BP-W5234-1.070
SB-W6143-0.362
