Matches (23)
Men's Hundred (4)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (3)
WI vs SA (1)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (8)
SL vs IND (1)
TNPL (1)
RESULT
14th Match, Nottingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
130/5
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
(98/100 balls, T:131) 131/4

Fire won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
51* (39)
sarah-bryce
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Sarah Bryce hits 51 not out to keep Welsh Fire burning

Trent Rockets slip to third straight defeat after under-powered batting effort

ECB Media
03-Aug-2024 • 35 mins ago
Sarah Bryce gets low to sweep during her match-winning innings, Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred (Women's), Trent Bridge, August 3, 2024

Sarah Bryce gets low to sweep during her match-winning innings  •  ECB via Getty Images

Welsh Fire 131 for 4 (Bryce 51*) beat Trent Rockets 130 for 5 (Sciver-Brunt 37, Gardner 31) by six wickets
Welsh Fire made it three wins from four in the Hundred as they beat Trent Rockets - who have now lost three in a row - in a controlled chase with two balls to spare.
Rockets skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat but lost both openers to their first ball: Bryony Smith played on against the impressive Freya Davies, and Grace Scrivens also chopped on facing Beth Langston.
The Rockets' powerful and dependable middle order of Sciver-Brunt and Ash Gardner went some way to repairing the damage after Natalie Wrath had hit a 24-ball 28. They were 33 for 2 after the 25-ball Powerplay, and 60 for 3 at the halfway mark.
But when Sciver-Brunt overbalanced against Jess Jonassen and was stumped for a predictably excellent 37 from 26, Welsh Fire were right on top. Gardner and Heather Graham were able to press the accelerator to an extent, but a total of 130 seemed under par, with all of the Fire bowlers proving tricky to get away, Davies excellent up top and Aussie Jonassen picking up two wickets with her ever-accurate left-arm spin.
Fire also lost two early wickets, Sophia Dunkley brilliantly caught by Kirstie Gordon and Tammy Beaumont lbw to England colleague Sciver-Brunt to provoke a few jitters on the bench.
But West Indian superstar Hayley Matthews and Scottish keeper Sarah Bryce rebuilt, taking the score up to 49 from 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt repeated her lbw trick to get rid of the dangerous Matthews.
From there Jonassen and Bryce kept the required run-rate in check in, putting on 38, and Georgia Elwiss took over once Jonassen was out, adding a further 44 with the impressive Bryce, who ended up with an unbeaten 51 from 39 balls.
"We knew if we just built partnerships together, there were runs out there, with big pockets where you could run hard, and I think we did that really well," Bryce said. "Jess is a great runner. They say winning is a habit and we have had some tight games when different people have stood up at different times and I think as a team that is really exciting."
Nat Sciver-BruntSarah BryceWelsh Fire (Women)Trent Rockets (Women)Rockets vs FireThe Hundred Women's Competition

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Fire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SIR Dunkley
caught45
TT Beaumont
lbw03
HK Matthews
lbw2014
SJ Bryce
not out5139
JL Jonassen
caught2622
GA Elwiss
not out1815
Extras(b 2, lb 1, w 9)
Total131(4 wkts; 98 balls)
<1 / 3>

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W43160.034
LS-W32140.305
MO-W3214-0.027
OI-W3214-0.353
BP-W4224-0.575
NSC-W31131.033
TR-W41320.155
SB-W4031-0.359
Full Table