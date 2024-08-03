Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
SL vs IND (1)
TNPL (1)
Canada T20 (2)
Rockets vs Fire, 14th Match at Nottingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Nottingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rockets
W
L
W
L
L
Fire
L
NR
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TR-W10 M • 367 Runs • 61.17 Avg • 145.63 SR
TR-W10 M • 280 Runs • 28 Avg • 144.32 SR
WF-W10 M • 383 Runs • 42.56 Avg • 139.78 SR
WF-W10 M • 305 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 145.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TR-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 16.66 SR
TR-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 24.37 SR
WF-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 12.5 SR
WF-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 16.3 SR
SQUAD
TR-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|03 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition News
Wolvaardt trumps Wyatt as Southern Brave stay winless
Manchester Originals opener carries bat to seal chase in final set
Matthews 78* helps Fire storm to victory at Lord's
West Indies allrounder finishes off chase with time to spare despite Danni Gibson heroics for London Spirit
Ellyse Perry's allround heroics end Birmingham Phoenix's 12-match winless streak
Rockets fire through Sciver-Brunt but Graham's cameo comes too late in three-run loss
Powerplay podcast: Hayley Matthews on Wales, West Indies and World Cup plans
Captain knows her side must work hard to make up ground lost since 2016 T20 World Cup win