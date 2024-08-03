Matches (18)
Rockets vs Fire, 14th Match at Nottingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Nottingham, August 03, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 367 Runs • 61.17 Avg • 145.63 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 280 Runs • 28 Avg • 144.32 SR
SIR Dunkley
10 M • 383 Runs • 42.56 Avg • 139.78 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 305 Runs • 33.89 Avg • 145.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KL Gordon
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 16.66 SR
AM King
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 24.37 SR
S Ismail
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 12.5 SR
FR Davies
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 16.3 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
TR-W
WF-W
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2024
Match days03 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W22041.603
LS-W32140.305
WF-W3214-0.017
MO-W3214-0.027
TR-W31220.267
BP-W3122-1.033
SB-W3021-0.211
NSC-W2011-0.500
Full Table