Fire vs Invincibles, 6th Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Cardiff, July 28, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TT Beaumont
10 M • 337 Runs • 37.44 Avg • 150.44 SR
SIR Dunkley
8 M • 331 Runs • 47.29 Avg • 140.25 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 227 Runs • 37.83 Avg • 126.81 SR
A Capsey
10 M • 207 Runs • 20.7 Avg • 131.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Ismail
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 14.54 SR
FR Davies
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 17.87 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 12.66 SR
SAE Smale
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 16.66 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-W
OI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kate Coppack 
Bowler
Freya Davies 
Bowler
Georgia Davis 
Bowler
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Georgia Elwiss 
Batting Allrounder
Phoebe Franklin 
Batter
Alex Griffiths 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Ella McCaughan 
Opening Batter
Claire Nicholas 
Bowler
Emily Windsor 
Batter
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W11022.250
TR-W11021.000
WF-W11020.444
LS-W11020.337
SB-W1010-0.337
MO-W1010-0.444
NSC-W1010-1.000
BP-W1010-2.250
Full Table