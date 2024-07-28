Matches (20)
Fire vs Invincibles, 6th Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Cardiff, July 28, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Fire
W
W
L
NR
W
Invincibles
W
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WF-W10 M • 337 Runs • 37.44 Avg • 150.44 SR
WF-W8 M • 331 Runs • 47.29 Avg • 140.25 SR
OI-W10 M • 227 Runs • 37.83 Avg • 126.81 SR
OI-W10 M • 207 Runs • 20.7 Avg • 131.84 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WF-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 14.54 SR
WF-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 17.87 SR
OI-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.06 Econ • 12.66 SR
OI-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.28 Econ • 16.66 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-W
OI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
