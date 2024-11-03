Matches (22)
Gandaki U19s vs Karnali U19s, 17th Match at Biratnagar, Nepal U19, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:15
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days3 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
LPU1944081.554
SPU1943160.665
GPU1942240.215
MPU194224-0.154
BPU193122-0.320
KPU194132-0.465
KPU193030-2.308
Full Table