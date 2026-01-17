Dubey and Desai's chance to inspire as Vidarbha take on Saurashtra for Vijay Hazare title

Two teams that were on the periphery of their respective zones until even a decade ago now consistently find themselves challenging for titles.

Both of this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals, played in the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, were won by the chasing team with dew playing a part. However, in the afternoon, bowlers have been able to exploit the grip off the surface. Conditions are expected to remain the same, even though this match will be played on a fresh pitch.