RESULT
North Group (N), Derby, July 10, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire

#7

174/6
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire

#8

(20 ov, T:175) 162/6

Worcs won by 12 runs

Player Of The Match
71 (57)
gareth-roderick
Report

Roderick retort leads Worcestershire to victory from 10-4

Maiden T20 fifty lifts Rapids to 174 before Derbyshire fall short in charse

Gareth Roderick swings the ball leg side, Vitality Blast Men, Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids, Northampton, July 06, 2025

Gareth Roderick made his highest T20 score  •  ECB via Getty Images

Worcestershire 174 for 6 (Roderick 71, Chappell 3-26) beat Derbyshire 162 for 6 (Madsen 77*) by 12 runs
Gareth Roderick led an impressive recovery as the Worcestershire Rapids beat Derbyshire Falcons by 12 runs in the Vitality Blast North Group match at the Central Co-op County Ground.
Roderick scored 71 from 57 balls and shared a stand of 85 from 62 with Ethan Brookes as the Rapids fought back from 10 for 4 to reach 174 for 6 with Zak Chappell taking 3 for 26.
Wayne Madsen led the chase with an unbeaten 77 from 53 balls but Tom Taylor took 2 for 33 and Khurram Shahzad and Ben Dwarshuis bowled superbly at the death to keep the Rapids in the race for the knockouts.
It had looked bleak for the Rapids when they made a dreadful start, losing four wickets to the first 15 balls.
Isaac Mohammed skied Alex Thomson to deep square leg before Brett D'Oliveira edged a drive at Mohammad Ghazanfar to slip.
The Falcons were flying when Chappell delivered a double-wicket maiden in the third over. Kashif Ali sliced a big swing to deep cover before Adam Hose was bowled aiming to drive his first ball.
Brookes scooped Pat Brown for six but at the end of the powerplay, the Rapids needed a big recovery at 35 for 4.
Brookes and Roderick combined placement with improvisation to take 33 from the next three overs and at the halfway stage, the Rapids had moved to 75 for 4.
Brookes pulled Brown for six but was bowled by Samit Patel going for another big shot in the 13th over.
Roderick reached 50 off 46 balls - his first in T20 after 14 years and 50 innings - and then swept Thomson for six. He dispatched Chappell for another maximum but was bowled making room to drive.
Dwarshuis drove Brown over cover for six and with 35 coming from the last two overs, the Rapids had posted a competitive total.
After equalling the fastest Blast fifty on Sunday, Aneurin Donald was caught behind down the leg side without scoring and Harry Came played on to Tom Taylor in the third over.
Caleb Jewell pulled Dwarshuis for six but was bowled trying to drive his fellow Australian to leave the Falcons on 29 for 3.
Madsen swung Adam Finch for six but the Falcons lost Patel in the ninth over when he pulled Finch to deep midwicket.
After 10 overs the Falcons were 70 for 4 but Madsen and Whiteley added 47 from 33 balls before Whiteley was bowled by Fateh Singh.
Madsen drove Taylor for six to reach 50 from 35 balls and Martin Andersson pulled Shahzad over the midwicket boundary to leave the Falcons needing 36 from 18 balls.
Andersson was run out going for a second and the Falcons needed 21 off the last over which proved too much even for Madsen.
Zak ChappellGareth RoderickWayne MadsenWorcestershireDerbyshireWorcs vs DerbyshireVitality Blast Men

Derbyshire Innings
Player NameRB
AHT Donald
caught01
CP Jewell
bowled1613
HRC Came
bowled85
WL Madsen
not out7753
SR Patel
caught1515
RA Whiteley
bowled1216
MK Andersson
run out1612
ZJ Chappell
not out65
Extras(lb 8, w 4)
Total162(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN107328
DUR107328
BEARS116524
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM119236
SUR107328
GLA106424
SUS105422
KEN115522
HAM104518
GLO104616
MID92512
ESS11196
Full Table