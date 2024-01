Kavem Hodge fell for 99 as the tourists made good use of the final day of their warm-up match

West Indies 251 for 8 (Greaves 65, Hodge 52, Brathwaite 52) and 315 for 5 dec (Da Silva 105, Hodge 99) drew with Cricket Australia XI 174 (Ward 50) and 149 for 5 (Sinclair 3-38)

Joshua Da Silva wrapped up West Indies' on-field preparations for the Frank Worrell Trophy by hitting a century against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

Five days out from the first Test in the South Australian capital, Da Silva offered the tourists hope on Friday with a fine 105 against an inexperienced attack at Karen Rolton Oval.

Test hopeful Kavem Hodge did his chances of a debut no harm with 99, before being bowled by spinner Doug Warren agonisingly close to reaching three figures.

Hodge was desperately unlucky when a ball spun out of the rough, hit the right-hander's back leg and bounced onto the stumps.

Justin Greaves hit an unbeaten 41 to go with his first-innings 65, helping the tourists to 315 for 5 declared in their second visit to the middle, and a sizeable lead of 392.

There do, however, remain some concerns for the tourists. The men likely to bat No. 3 and No. 4 in Adelaide both failed again, with Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze backing up their first-innings scores of 23 and 0 with 9 and 15 respectively.

West Indies need more out of the pair in the two-Test series, given they are likely to field debutants in Hodge and Greaves at No. 5 and No. 6.

The CA XI were able to hold on for 39 overs to draw the game. West Indies off-spinning allrounder Kevin Sinclair , famous for his somersault celebrations after wickets, claimed three scalps. That will help his case for a Test call-up as he battles with Greaves for a spot in the side.

The tourists will have to play at least three debutants at Adelaide Oval, with seven uncapped players in their 15-man squad.