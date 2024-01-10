Three half-centuries for West Indies but visitors stumble in warm-up

Brathwaite, Greaves and Hodge each passed fifty but there was a late collapse

West Indies 251 for 8 (Greaves 65, Hodge 52, Brathwaite 52, Haskett 3-57) vs Cricket Australia XI

West Indies' batting frailties were exposed after stumbling against an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide. One week out from the first Test against Australia, the tourists' batters made several starts but all failed to go on with it on a dry Karen Rolton wicket.

Made up entirely of players without a Big Bash League contract, the CA XI attack did not feature any players with Test experience for the three-day match.

West Australian Liam Haskett took 3 for 57, while rising New South Wales talent Jack Nisbet finished with 2 for 50 and Victorian spinner Doug Warren claimed 2 for 47. Between them, the three bowlers have played a total of nine first-class matches.

There were some positive signs for West Indies, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite showing fight with his 52 after impressing in Australia last summer.

But there were also concerns for the tourists. Top-order batters Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze were both bounced out, in dismissals that will no doubt catch the attention of Australia's quicks.

Equally worrying was Brathwaite's dismissal. He was caught trying to paddle-sweep Warren in a half-hearted shot that capped a collapse of 3 for 3.

Another collapse of 4 for 8 came late in the day around the second new ball, after Hodge and Greaves had got the tourists to 223 for 4.

There are genuine concerns over the form of the once-proud team from the Caribbean headed into the two-Test series. They will field at least three debutants in next Wednesday's first Test in Adelaide, with seven uncapped players in their 15-man squad.

Former captain Jason Holder opted out of the tour before it began to play in the ILT20, while allrounder Kyle Mayers is playing in the IPL-backed SA20 for Durban.