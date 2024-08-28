Matches (10)
Riders vs Royals, 6th Match at Tarouba, WCPL, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Tarouba, August 27, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Riders
W
L
L
L
T
Royals
W
L
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR-W9 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 111.19 SR
TKR-W7 M • 93 Runs • 13.29 Avg • 76.85 SR
BAR-W10 M • 405 Runs • 50.63 Avg • 117.39 SR
BAR-W8 M • 85 Runs • 14.17 Avg • 92.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TKR-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 14.5 SR
TKR-W6 M • 4 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 24 SR
BAR-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 13.87 SR
BAR-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.61 Econ • 14 SR
SQUAD
TKR-W
BAR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|27 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
