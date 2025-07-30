Kemp's maiden century puts Hampshire out of sight

Hampshire 291 for 7 (Kemp 109, Harman 77) beat The Blaze 211 (Elwiss 87, Gibb 3-21) by 80 runs

England starlet Freya Kemp smacked her first career century as Hampshire reclaimed top spot of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition from The Blaze with a bonus point win.

Kemp turned around Hampshire's batting having arrived at the crease at 34 for three to dispatch 109 in 92 balls, with Nancy Harman celebrating her PB of 77 after a 136-run partnership.

In reply to 291, The Blaze hung their hopes around Georgia Elwiss ' impeccable 87, but exciting quick Daisy Gibb's three for 21 and Ellyse Perry's farewell three for 40 trumped her as Hampshire won by 80 runs.

It ended a downbeat four days for The Blaze having lost in the Eliminator of the Women's Vitality Blast on Sunday.

The Blaze, and more specifically Cassidy McCarthy, dominated the powerplay after Hampshire had chosen to bat first.

The former Utilita Bowl-based seamer ripped through the top three, taking three for 17 in the first 10 overs.

Rhianna Southby couldn't keep down a bouncer to square leg, Maia Bouchier was caught at mid on, and Perry - on her last Hampshire appearance - was wonderfully caught by Kathryn Bryce at midwicket.

Kemp came to the crease at 34 for three, and immediately went into recovery mode with her captain Georgia Adams.

They ticked along without taking risks and set the platform which allowed Kemp and Harman to fire Hampshire to a good score in the second half of the innings.

They put on 80 before Adams was stumped by the incredibly fast hands of Sarah Bryce, with Abi Norgrove lbw to give Elwiss a quick-fire brace of wickets.

But from there, Kemp found a fluency that brought boundary after boundary, while Harman ran hard to keep up.

Kemp past 50 for the second time in a week, and fourth time in her last five List A innings, in 48 balls before securing her best score with back-to-back sixes, as the century stand zoomed up in 86 deliveries.

Her maiden hundred came up in 86 balls before she fell with 22 balls to go to end a 136-run alliance with Harman.

Harman, now with Linsey Smith in tow, had already reached her maiden half-century but made sure those last 3.4 overs went for 36 runs to take the momentum into the second innings.

It worked as Gibb dislodged both Blaze openers within the first five overs.

Marie Kelly cut straight to point, before Georgie Boyce swung uppishly to extra cover to give Hampshire an ideal start.

But Kathryn Bryce and Elwiss recentred the visitors' innings with a 98-run partnership, with the latter notching a 53-ball fifty at her former home.

Just as they looked the favourites, Hampshire went bang-bang as Kathryn Bryce clothed to mid on, before Gibb's return had Sarah Bryce stumped.

Elwiss's classy innings ended when she was bowled for 87 by Bex Tyson and then Ella Clarridge was castled by Perry as The Blaze were choked for runs.

The Australian then had Kirstie Gordon caught scooping and Josie Groves comprehensively bowled, with Smith picking up Lucy Higham caught at mid off.