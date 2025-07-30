Matches (13)
RESULT
38th Match, Sedbergh, July 30, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
306/4
Essex Women FlagEssex Women
(35.3/50 ov, T:307) 168

LAN Women won by 138 runs

Report

Lamb on song again as Essex succumb by 138 runs

Alana King takes four wickets as struggling Essex slump to another defeat

Emma Lamb plays a shot, Lancashire Thunder v Southern Vipers, Women's Super League, Blackpool, August 5, 2016

Emma Lamb has been in prolific form for Lancashire  •  Getty Images

Lancashire 306 for 4 (Lamb 142, E Jones 71) beat Essex 168 (Grewcock 52, King 4-36) by 138 runs
A brilliant century from Lancashire and England's Emma Lamb helped her side ease to their latest Metro Bank One Day Cup victory by 138 runs over struggling Essex at the beautiful surroundings of Sedbergh.
Lamb hit a career best 142 and shared a mammoth opening partnership of 162 with Eve Jones (71) as the Red Rose racked up a total of 306 for 4 off their 50 overs after being put into bat by Essex skipper Grace Scrivens.
As for Essex there were few highlights with only Jodi Grewcock's half-century to take back with them on the long journey home from the South Lakelands.
Lamb and Jones have proved a hugely effective opening pair this season with three century partnerships before this game and their fourth never really looked in doubt from the moment they began to stroke Essex's Kate Coppack and Eve Gray around Sedburgh's lush outfield.
44 runs came off the first powerplay but it was after the introduction of Esmae McGregor and Abtaha Maqsood that the openers really got going with the former going for 25 off her four overs.
The century partnership was reached in the 20th over with Jones bringing up he half-century soon after with the landmarks coming regularly thereafter with the opening pair reaching 150 in the 30th over.
The long-awaited breakthrough for Essex eventually came when Jones mistimed a drive to Coppack off Sophie Smale but the disruption did little to put off Lamb who brought up her century with a huge six off a waist high full toss from the expensive Maqsood.
By the time Lamb was out in the 42nd over most of the damage had been done with her superb knock ending off 109 balls with 15 fours and two sixes.
Fi Morris quickly followed for five to a caught and bowled from Scrivens but Lancashire powered on through to the end of their innings with some energetic running from Seren Smale and skipper Ellie Threlkeld putting on 38 for the fourth wicket in just under six overs with Smale's run out in the penultimate over scant consolation for a tired looking Essex.
The early departure of opener Scrivens, who edged Mahika Gaur behind for two in the third over, ensured Essex were on the back foot from the off and in truth Lancashire never allowed their innings to gain any momentum.
Cordelia Griffith edged Gace Potts' first delivery to keeper Threlkeld for 13 and Smale, who had battled well for 38, holed out to mid off and a grateful Potts to give Alana King her first wicket.
When King bowled Australian Maddie Penna for 15 it looked like the game was up with the visitors 100-4 and over 200 runs still required with the task getting even tricker when Jo Gardner was brilliantly caught by Kate Cross at mid off for eight off left arm spinner Sophie Morris.
Meanwhile the stubborn Grewcock was providing the only solace for Essex as she reached her half-century from 54 balls but that would prove as good as it got as she departed hooking a Gaur slower ball straight to Morris for 52.
Gaur suddenly found herself on a hat-trick when Amara Carr hit her first ball straight up in the air to Alisa Lister to leave Essex 142-7 and all hope all but gone.
Coppack was run out for two and although Gray hit a flurry of fours that was pretty much it with King picking up a third wicket when MacGregor was stumped for one and then repeating the trick the very next ball when Maqsood departed the same way to leave Lancashire challenging at the top of the table going into the break for The Hundred.
Emma LambEve JonesJodi GrewcockAlana KingLancashireEssexLAN Women vs ESS WomenECB Women's One-Day Cup

ECB Women's One-Day Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
HAM-W1072320.423
LAN-W1073310.567
BLZ-W1063290.339
SUR-W1054250.480
DUR-W1055240.172
SOM-W104519-0.440
WAR-W102711-0.425
ESS-W10186-1.236
Full Table