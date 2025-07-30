Capsey caps Surrey's dominance despite Perrin maiden century

Surrey 240 for 7 (Capsey 79, Wyatt-Hodge 43*) beat Warwickshire 239 (Perrin 113, Wraith 47, MacDonald-Gay 4-47) by three wickets

Surrey continued their Metro Bank Women's One-Day Cup charge with a three-wicket win over Warwickshire at the Edgbaston Community Sports Ground.

Surrey then reached 240 for seven with 20 balls to spare as Alice Capsey 's sparkling 79 (73) underpinned the chase and Danni Wyatt-Hodge 's composed 43 not out (43) saw it to a comfortable conclusion.

Surrey chose to bowl and did so very effectively in the opening overs as four batters had their furniture rearranged in the first 40 balls. Monaghan bowled Meg Austin through a pull and Abi Freeborn through the gate. MacDonald-Gay bowled Bethan Ellis behind her legs and induced Amu Surenkumar to play on. When Sophie Beech, on her debut, tucked her first ball to leg and was called for a quick single by Perrin and run out by Phoebe Franklin's throw, it was 32 for five.

Perrin and Wraith skilfully excavated their side from the hole with a partnership of 118 in 19 overs. Perrin posted the century stand in the grand manner with a straight six off Danielle Gregory before Monaghan returned to hit the stumps for a third time, Wraith's as she tried to lift to leg.

Issy Wong (21, 27) continued the recovery in a stand of 55 in nine overs with Perrin whose superb innings finally ended when she she lifted a Gregory full toss to long off. She walked off to a huge ovation and with her team right back in a game they seemed to have lost in the opening overs.

Surrey's reply took an early hit when Wong trapped Kira Chathli lbw. Bryony Smith (38, 31) and Capsey added 75 from 62 balls but when Smith launched Phoebe Brett over long off for six she immediately signalled for treatment and soon had to retire hurt having aggravated a side strain.

Surrey shrugged off the blow as assertive cameos from Paige Schofield and Grace Harris kept the scoring rate high. Schofield fell lbw when she missed a sweep at Georgia Davis and Harris, match-winner in the final three days earlier, was bowled by Wong.